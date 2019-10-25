U.S. Rep. Ron Kind criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American soldiers from Syria prior to a listening session the Democratic congressman held Friday in Menomonie.
Kind said the move opens the door for a resurgence by ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Syria while betraying the Kurdish people who have been an ally to American troops.
“The president’s decision and withdrawing our support to our Kurdish allies in Syria is a disastrous decision that will live with us for many years,” Kind said.
“Not only is he abandoning a crucial ally of ours on the battlefront, the Kurds, who have been very effective standing up and fighting ISIS and Al-Qaeda on our behalf and the rest of the world’s behalf, they now feel a deep sense of betrayal.”
Kind took a trip to both Jordan on the border near Syria and Afghanistan at the request of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Kind met with many Wisconsin soldiers including those in the 127th infantry from Appleton and 115th Fighter Wing with the Wisconsin Air National Guard from Madison. The Eau Claire-based 128th Infantry is set to arrive in Afghanistan soon.
“They take pride, they’re well trained with the best America has to offer,” Kind said of the troops, “and I’m glad we were able to catch up with them to get their assessment of what’s happening on the ground.”
There are war crimes being committed against the Kurdish people, Kind said as many flee to the desert to escape Turkish forces. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to have joint control of northern Syria, Kind said.
“Something that Russia has been trying to do for decades the president was able to accomplish for them overnight,” Kind said.
The president announced Wednesday he was lifting sanctions against Turkey after the country had agreed to stop their attack on Syrian Kurdish forces.
Broadband concerns
Kind said getting quality broadband into rural areas of Wisconsin and throughout the country is a must to revitalize the economies of rural communities.
“It’s crucial that everyone, regardless of where they’re living, going to school or working has broadband access,” Kind said.
Competition, cost and quality are all an issue for Dunn County residents. It’s long past due to provide opportunities for rural communities to participate in the global economy, Kind said.
Kind was appointed to a House of Representatives Task Force on Rural Broadband in May and the goal of the task force is to end the rural-digital divide by 2025.
Dunn County resident Annie Titus, who is enrolled as a non-traditional student at UW-Eau Claire said getting reliable connectivity to can be a challenge, something needed to complete class work.
“It’s really hard to go back to school in this day an age without reliable broadband that’s affordable,” Titus said.
Kind said the private sector is hesitant to invest in expanding to all corners of the state because of a lack of return on investment. A partnership with the private sector similar to what occurred in the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 might be needed to fix the problem, Kind said.
The task force is trying to get a Federal Communications Commission representative into the 3rd District for listening sessions while it works to create bipartisan support that can be brought before Congress, Kind said.