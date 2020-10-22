EAU CLAIRE — After winning an August primary in which his Democratic opponent called him too moderate, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is now facing a general election challenge from a Republican who assails him for being too liberal.
The La Crosse Democrat, who has represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District for 24 years, is used to taking fire from both sides of the political spectrum. That's what happens to a moderate in today's hyperpartisan world, said Kind, who maintained his position is a good fit for the mostly rural western Wisconsin district that also includes Eau Claire and La Crosse.
Kind's Republican opponent, Derrick Van Orden, a political newcomer from Hager City, begs to differ.
Van Orden insisted Kind, as senior whip on the House Ways and Means Committee, talks like a centrist but is actually a liberal who votes mostly in lockstep with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"This guy simply plays politics," Van Orden said. "He's working directly for Nancy Pelosi and not for the people of the 3rd District."
Van Orden pointed to Kind's high ratings from Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America as examples of his "extremist" views.
Kind, however, prides himself on listening to colleagues on both sides of the aisle and being a rare moderate in an increasingly polarized Congress. He has consistently been named as one of the more bipartisan members of Congress in rankings by nonpartisan groups and recently was one of 20 House members to win the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship, based on the number of bills cosponsored that were introduced by members of the opposite party.
"I've done my best to be respectful and reach across the aisle to get things done," Kind said. "I think we need more of that in Washington, given how nasty the system has become. That's the only way our democracy is going to survive."
Kind, 57, a La Crosse native and former La Crosse County prosecutor, said his approach is appropriate for one of the last swing districts left in the nation.
Republicans have targeted the race because the 3rd District was one of only 21 House districts in the country to back former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 and Republican President Donald Trump in 2016. Obama carried the district with 59% of the vote in 2008 and 55% in 2012, while Trump won the district with 49% in 2016.
Van Orden, 50, who grew up in Hartland, is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who served around the world in the military for 26 years, including five combat deployments.
He also did an acting turn in three films including “Act of Valor,” wrote the book “A Book of Man: A Navy SEAL’s Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood” and worked as a business consultant and cafe operator before moving to a hobby farm in Pierce County last year, according to his campaign website.
Van Orden said he was inspired to run last December when Kind and other House Democrats carried out what Van Order called the "sham" impeachment of Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Van Orden argued the impeachment was carried out for “purely political reasons.”
Kind, meanwhile, said he determined the president’s actions in asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call to “do us a favor” by investigating Democratic political rival Joe Biden were a “flagrant abuse of constitutional power,” made worse by obstructing the inquiry by preventing top officials from testifying and withholding relevant information.
Pandemic divide
The wide gap in the candidates' views is also apparent when they discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in more than 220,000 deaths and 8 million cases in the United States this year.
Van Orden said he objects to state and local health orders issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and county public health departments in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
"We need to get our economy open smartly, safely, efficiently and quickly while respecting people's property rights and the same time," said Van Orden, who referred to the government mandates as “socialism” and said he learned in his world travels that socialism never works.
Mask mandates are an example of inappropriate government interference, Van Orden said, maintaining that owners should decide policies in their businesses and consumers should then decide which businesses they want to support.
By contrast, Kind supported Evers' latest order to limit mass gatherings and said he agrees with public health officials who have urged people to wear masks.
"This isn't that hard. Just please wear a face mask," Kind said. "After months of this pandemic, the science is clear — avoiding large gatherings, wearing a facial covering in public and practicing good hygiene are some of the best ways to prevent COVID-19. We need to end the partisan games and lawsuits and follow our health care professionals' advice to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Recalling that the president ridiculed Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden at their first debate for his frequent mask wearing, Kind added, "It's been heartbreaking to see how politicized even face coverings have become. It never should have become a red or blue issue. I've said all along it's a red, white and blue issue."
Tackling the pandemic is Kind's top priority. "First and foremost we've got to defeat COVID and protect people's lives," he said.
Racial unrest
While Van Orden called the death of George Floyd this spring "abhorrent," he said he believes the U.S. has made great progress in race relations and he opposes ending qualified immunity for officers as well as calls to defund the police.
Ending qualified immunity would open up officers to personal lawsuits and lead to a mass exodus from law enforcement, he said.
Van Orden criticized Kind for his support of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, an overhaul bill approved 236-181 by the House of Representatives a month after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Van Orden charged that Kind told 3rd District law enforcement leaders in a conference call June 18 that he wouldn’t support a bill that eliminated qualified immunity.
However, Kind maintained that he told the law enforcement officials only that he had reservations about the qualified immunity measure included in the larger reform bill, of which he already had signed on as a co-sponsor a week before the call.
Kind insisted he believes the vast majority of officers do a great job and he doesn’t want police to deal with nuisance lawsuits, but he supports more implicit bias training.
Kind, who indicated he knew some aspects of the bill would never make it through the GOP-controlled Senate and didn’t want to stall the momentum for needed reform, explained his support for the bill this way in a statement after the vote: “Now is the time to move forward as a nation to make America a truly equal and just place for all. That is the promise of our country, the promise I have always stood and fought for, and the promise that we must make real. I’m proud to vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; we cannot allow this national outpouring of grief and demand for change to go unheard.”
A frequent critic of Trump and his divisive style of leadership, Kind said is particularly concerned about the president casting doubt on the integrity of American elections.
"That's what our adversaries have been trying to do for decades," Kind said. "It is extremely dangerous and it weakens our standing throughout the globe as a role model of what a good democracy should look like."
Van Orden, however, is a strong backer of the president.
"I 100% support Donald Trump in what he's doing," Van Orden said. "Donald Trump is the only person who can continue this V-shaped recovery we have going on. I personally think he's fantastic."
Health care reform
Van Orden also called for lowering health care costs by repealing the Affordable Care Act.
He pledged to work to make sure individuals with pre-existing conditions are protected when a replacement system is implemented that allows the free market to set prices.
While Kind acknowledged that the ACA isn't perfect and could be improved, he said it has a positive impact on the lives of most Americans through policies such as providing free preventive care for seniors, allowing young adults to stay on their parents' plans until age 26 and ensuring people don't lose their insurance because of pre-existing conditions.
Kind noted he has been a leader in promoting reforms in which reimbursement is based on value and quality instead of fee for service, which can promote the use of costly or unnecessary procedures.
Van Orden also has accused Kind of holding up the United States Mexico Canada Agreement for eight months at the expense of Wisconsin dairy farmers to avoid giving Trump a political victory.
But Kind said he recognized the original trade deal lacked necessary enforcement power and fought to make that part of the final USMCA, adding, "Otherwise it wasn't going to be worth the paper it was printed on."
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.