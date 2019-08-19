Even with bipartisan support, bills to combat high prescription drug prices will need President Donald Trump’s help to get past a roadblock in the Senate, a U.S. congressman said Monday.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., spoke Monday at his downtown Eau Claire office about a package of bills with supporters from both parties that passed in the House, but have not gone farther due to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But Trump could provide his Republican colleagues cover by pushing for action on prescription drugs, Kind said, which has been an issue the president has been talking about recently.
“My guess is he’s hearing the same complaints I’m hearing back home,” Kind said of Trump.
In late July, Trump proposed the idea of legalizing prescription drug imports from Canada to pressure U.S. drug companies to lower their prices, an idea that Kind complimented.
“That may be an area of bipartisan agreement we can work with the president on to introduce competition into the drug market,” Kind said.
Proposals that Kind promoted on Monday would allow Medicare to negotiate on prescription drug prices for the first time since 2004, end abuse of patents used by companies to prevent cheaper generic medications from getting to the market, and force drugmakers to be transparent about their prices and why they’ve gone up.
Even with McConnell stalling those bills in the Senate, Kind is hopeful there will be prescription drug price legislation approved this fall, likely needing the help of Trump’s influence over Republicans to get it passed.
High drug prices are an issue for Wisconsin residents, Kind said, and he’s heard from many — often seniors — who have to forego medication because it costs them too much.
“It’s something that’s a major cost driver in health care right now,” Kind said.
The congressman’s office recently researched price increases in insulin, which has long been used to treat diabetes but has been becoming more expensive in recent years.
Among the findings of that research is that Wisconsin residents pay three times more for insulin than Canadians do.