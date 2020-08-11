EAU CLAIRE — Three months before the fall elections, voters on Tuesday set the ballot for the 3rd Congressional District race.
Early results from Tuesday’s primaries signaled a Nov. 3 general election showdown between 12-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Republican military veteran Derrick Van Orden of Hager City.
With about 45% of 603 western Wisconsin precincts reporting, Kind and Van Orden held commanding leads over their challengers and The Associated Press declared them the winners of their respective 3rd District primaries.
Kind, widely recognized as a moderate, held an 82% to 18% lead over progressive candidate Mark Neumann of La Crosse in the Democratic primary. Kind had attracted 21,197 votes, compared with 4,760 for Neumann.
In the race between two conservatives in the Republican primary, Van Orden led with 13,276 votes, giving him a 63% to 37% margin over Eau Claire’s Jessi Ebben, who had 7,846 votes.
The hotly contested race included negative TV commercials from both Republican camps, with Van Orden ads claiming Ebben is not a “real conservative” and Ebben ads criticizing Van Orden for dodging debates and having a short history of living in the district.
Van Orden, 50, who grew up in Hartland, is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who served around the world in the military for 26 years, including five combat deployments. He also worked as a business consultant and cafe operator before moving to a hobby farm in Pierce County last year, according to his campaign website.
Ebben, 30, a Stevens Point native who grew up in Westfield, is a marketing generalist for Prevea Health.
The Republicans, neither of whom had previously run for elected office, both said they were inspired to run in part by what they called the “sham” impeachment of GOP President Donald Trump by congressional Democrats.
Van Orden and Ebben also both said they oppose government mandates intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the notion of cutting law enforcement spending after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
On the Democratic side, Kind, 57, ran on his record of listening to colleagues on both sides of the aisle, saying it makes him a good fit for a swing district.
Neumann, a retired pediatric critical care physician, campaigned on his desire to push a more liberal agenda that includes a single-payer, publicly funded national health care system.
Neumann, 66, previously acknowledged his odds of pulling off an upset against an entrenched incumbent were slim, especially in a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic made most in-person campaigning inadvisable, but said he wanted to offer voters a choice in the primary.