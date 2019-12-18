U.S. Rep. Ron Kind joined fellow Democrats in voting Wednesday evening for the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump.
Kind, of La Crosse, was the lone Wisconsin member of Congress and the only one of 31 House Democrats who hold seats in districts carried by Trump in 2016 not to reveal his plans before Wednesday’s historic vote making Trump the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
After reviewing the evidence and following the hearings, Kind, a former prosecutor in La Crosse County, determined the president’s actions in asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call to “do us a favor” by investigating Democratic political rival Joe Biden were a “flagrant abuse of constitutional power.”
“It was unlawful, and it jeopardized our national security,” Kind wrote in an op-ed submitted to the Leader-Telegram. “The President had every opportunity to present contrary evidence but didn’t. Instead, he chose to obstruct the inquiry, preventing top officials from testifying and withholding relevant information.”
The president’s request to Zelensky came weeks after Trump withheld nearly $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine. The hold on military aid was lifted only after a whistleblower complaint was filed and Congress opened its inquiry, Kind noted.
The moderate 12-term congressman said he would reach the same conclusion if any president, Democrat or Republican, committed the offenses outlined in the articles of impeachment.
“I took an oath of office, not to any political party or person, but to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States—and it’s an oath I take seriously. It’s why I’ve supported impeachment inquiries into both Presidents Clinton and Trump—the only member of Congress to do so. Because Congress is the only institution in our democracy that can hold a president accountable,” Kind wrote in a statement Wednesday night.
Not all bad conduct is impeachable, Kind said, “But asking another country to meddle in our election and withholding vital security assistance to an ally is what our founders feared and why they placed impeachment in our Constitution.”
Immediately after the vote, the National Republican Congressional Committee predicted Kind's support of impeachment would cost him at the polls in the November 2020 election.
"Ron Kind’s vote to impeach President Trump destroys any chance he has for re-election and shows Wisconsin voters he’s exactly like the rest of the socialist Democrats," NRCC spokeswoman Carly Atchison said in a statement.
Two Republicans seeking the 7th Congressional District seat vacated this fall by former Rep. Sean Duffy also weighed in Wednesday on the impeachment proceedings in the Democratic-controlled House.
“Wisconsinites deserve a congressman focused on the issues — like securing our border, defending the unborn and protecting the 2nd Amendment — not this impeachment sham,” state Sen. Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst said in a statement. “I’m proud to have gotten results for Wisconsin in spite of intimidation tactics, and I’ll work with President Trump to keep America great.”
Congressional candidate Jason Church of Hudson said Republicans must rally behind the president.
“Democrats and career politicians are voting to impeach because they are simply trying to preserve their political power,” Church said in a statement. “By doing so, they are dismissing the votes of millions of Americans, particularly those of us in Wisconsin, who voted for President Trump in 2016. But we will not be silenced. I supported Trump from day one. I will continue to fight for him and work with him in Congress.”
Kind, however, maintained the nation has become so polarized that people tend to accept unlawful behavior when it’s carried out by someone on their side of the aisle.
Wednesday’s impeachment vote was not all about Trump, Kind insisted.
“It’s about defending the rule of law and our Constitution and what signal we send future Presidents of what is acceptable behavior,” he wrote.
The impeachment process will now shift to the GOP-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be required to remove the president from office.