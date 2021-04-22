CHIPPEWA FALLS — After three separate stints, totaling nearly 11 years, Chippewa Falls Councilman CW King sat in on his final meeting on Tuesday.
“I really enjoyed my time on the council,” King said. “I think the city made a lot of positive changes while I was there. I’m happy to be a part of those.”
King, 79, announced in December he was not seeking re-election to his 3rd Ward seat, which covers much of the West Hill of the city. In the spring election earlier this month, Christopher Gilliam won the seat without opposition.
King pointed to the growth of new businesses in the city, and the additions of new parks, such as Chippewa Riverfront along the north shore of the Chippewa River, as accomplishments he is most proud of during his tenure.
Mayor Greg Hoffman, who has served 10 years alongside King, presented King and Councilman Paul Olson with plaques at Tuesday’s meeting.
Olson, 61, also didn’t seek re-election this spring; he had held the seat since he was appointed in 2014.
Hoffman thanked King for his years representing the city.
“Just think about all the things we’ve done, it’s just amazing,” Hoffman said. “I’m going to miss him. He’s a good guy. I’ll call him up to talk; we would disagree sometimes, but that’s OK. There was no animosity.”
Hoffman added: “He always came prepared and always had the best interest of the city at heart.”
Councilman Chuck Hull, who represents the 4th Ward and sat next to King, said King understood negotiations and was an important voice in working through contracts with unions.
“CW had a wealth of experience,” Hull said. “Outwardly, he seems gruff, but he’s very fair. He has a good handle on how to negotiate.”
During his tenure, King was often critical of expanding alcohol sales in the city, whether it was at a movie theater or at a church picnic. He also would show his humor whenever the council voted on permitting a dance license by making the motion “to let them dance.”
King served three separate stints on the council. He was appointed in September 1986 and filled out the remainder of the term, ending in April 1987. He returned to the council in 2009 and served another four years, before bowing out in 2013 when Amy Mason ran for the seat. When Mason opted not to seek a second term in 2015, King returned to the seat, and has held it the past six years.
King also ran for mayor in 2003 when Mayor Virginia Smith didn’t seek re-election, but he finished third in a five-person primary and didn’t advance to the general election. (Doug Sandvick narrowly defeated Dan Hedrington to claim the seat.) He also ran for state Assembly in 2010 as a Democrat, but lost to Tom Larson, a Colfax-area Republican.
King, a western Iowa native who attended Kansas University, served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963, was out a few months, then served again from 1963 to 1966. He was in Berlin when the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, and he served on a special forces team in Okinawa. He came to the area to serve as Chippewa County’s Human Services director. He also served on both the Chippewa Falls Police & Fire Commission and the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission.
Hull said King will be missed.
“I think he decided it was time for someone else to have a chance,” Hull said. “I wish him well.”