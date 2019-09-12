Jeff Jackson could hardly sleep after hearing the news.
He had just received a phone call detailing a $25,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire to Acres for Joy, a nonprofit in Eleva that Jackson co-founded that focuses on connecting people with horses. The money represented a significant commitment and will allow AFJ to have programs year-round.
That amount was part of a larger total awarded last week by the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire to mark the club’s 100th anniversary. At the centennial celebration last Thursday, the Kiwanis Club gave $100,000 total to Acres for Joy, the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum and the Eau Claire County Foster Children program.
Susan VenRooy, president of the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire, said the Kiwanis board had planned the donations for more than a year and wanted to provide funding for entities that aligned with its mission of serving children.
For Jackson, the Kiwanis money represents by far the largest donation AFJ has ever received. VenRooy said Jackson spoke at a Kiwanis board meeting and the members knew immediately that they wanted to contribute toward his organization. Jackson discussed the origins of Acres for Joy, which began as a way to honor his daughter Abigail Joy Jackson who died in 2005 from diabetes complications.
Jackson also gave board members a tour of the Acres For Joy facilities and provided more information about his daughter and the mission of AFJ, something VenRooy called a profoundly moving experience.
In addition to $25,000 toward a stable, AFJ also received, $3,000 toward program scholarships and $3,000 for a new wagon. The programs include horsemanship lessons, a support group for kids with Type 1 diabetes and summer school lessons.
“What a total gift and privilege the Kiwanis has been to us,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the stable will cost around $75,000 total, so the Kiwanis donation jump-started funding for it. He will have a more detailed plan for the stable in two weeks and said walls and a roof should be constructed within six weeks.
The Paul Bunyan museum received $65,000 to renovate and expand its equipment shed that was built in 1988. The donation continues 85 years working together, as Kiwanis members constructed the original Paul Bunyan Camp building in 1934.
According to Gordy Wall, president of the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum board of directors, the shed’s interior will receive a fresh coat of paint and several new displays will be constructed. The displays will showcase tools of the trade used by different people in the 1880s and also include a 30-foot batteau, a boat used by loggers. The renovated building is on track to open in March 2020.
Mike Ekenstedt, executive director of the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, said the equipment shed renovation is the beginning of a 10-year plan to update the museum’s buildings.
Kiwanis donated $10,000 to the Eau Claire County Foster Program to spend on bicycles, tricycles, scooters and helmets. Sherill Jahr, senior social worker with the county foster program, discussed potential donations with VenRooy and the Kiwanis board a few months ago.
Similar to Jackson, Jahr received the call last month informing her of the donation, and she was elated. It is the largest donation the program has received in recent years. The exact details still need to be sorted out for how and when to distribute the materials, some of which may occur at Christmas.
Jahr and VenRooy said the gifts will ideally promote normalcy for kids in the foster program, since receiving a bike or scooter represents a degree of personal freedom.
As Kiwanis marks 100 years in Eau Claire, the recent donations should provide support to local children in a variety of ways for many years to come.