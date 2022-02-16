CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced Wednesday he will not be seeking another term in office.
“After 44 years in law enforcement, with the last 15 years as your sheriff, I have reached the important decision to not seek re-election to a fifth term to serve as Chippewa County Sheriff,” Kowalczyk said in a press release Wednesday morning. “I have put a great deal of thought and reflection into this decision. I will always be grateful to the citizens of this great County, and my family and friends for their continued confidence and support in electing and re-electing me as their Sheriff.”
Kowalczyk, who will turn 66 in April, is a Boyd native and has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.
“I was raised in the Chippewa County community and serving as your Sheriff for the last 15 years has been the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career,” he wrote. “I have been blessed to work along side some of the most hard-working, and extraordinary men and women in law enforcement; it has been an honor and privilege. I am proud of what I have accomplished during my tenure as sheriff, and will trust the good people of Chippewa County to make the important decision of selecting a new sheriff to continue the legacy of providing law enforcement services to our community.”
So far, part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes has announced his candidacy for the position. Hakes has filed as a Republican; he lost to Kowalczyk in 2018. Candidates can take out nomination papers beginning April 15.
Kowalczyk joined the Cadott Police Department in 1977, the Chippewa County traffic police in 1978 and has been with the sheriff’s department since they merged. He had stints as an investigator, the area SWAT team, and two years in the West Central Drug Task Force. Kowalczyk was elected sheriff in 2006, and won reelection in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
As sheriff, Kowalczyk oversees 104 full- or part-time employees and manages a jail that routinely houses 125 inmates daily.
Kowalczyk, a Democrat, won a three-way race in 2006 by defeating Jim Barnier, a retired Wisconsin State Patrol officer. Kowalczyk replaced Sheriff Doug Ellis, who retired.