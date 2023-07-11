2018 Kubb Championship file photo

Scott Forster tosses a baton during the finals match of the U.S. National Kubb Championship during July 2018 in Eau Claire. The championship returns this weekend to the city’s Soccer Park.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — Nine weeks was the previous record for filling up all 128 spots for teams planning to compete in the U.S. National Kubb Championship.

This spring it took a third of that time to max out the roster for the perennial event held in Eau Claire.

  