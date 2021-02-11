BARRON — The trial for a Birchwood woman accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in August 2019, will begin Monday.
Melanie R. Kuula, 45, is charged with second-degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Two court hearings were held this week in advance of the trial to go over details like establishing witness lists and jury instructions. Judge James Babler approved hearing from a domestic violence expert, Melissa Scaia, who will testify on behalf of Kuula about the impact domestic abuse has on victims.
The trial will begin Monday and is expected to last all week. It was originally slated for August. Other ground rules set this week are for COVID-19 safety measures. Photos and exhibits will not be handed out to the jury, and laser pointers will be used whenever possible for identifying parts of photos. Witnesses will be allowed to remove face masks while testifying.
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright declined to comment about the case this week in advance of the trial.
Kuula posted a $25,000 cash bond in August. She is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Brett Bents, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after she claims she caught him in bed with another woman. He died of a single stab wound near his heart, and he suffered blunt-force trauma to his face. The death was ruled a homicide.
Kuula called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at 4:23 p.m. that day, admitting she had stabbed Bents.
When officers arrived, they found him dead in the backyard.
At Kuula’s preliminary hearing in October 2019, the court heard testimony from Turtle Lake police officer Shane Traczyk and Barron County deputy Jeff Nelson, along with Dr. Angelique Strobl of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Conditions of her release state that Kuula cannot have any contact with several people and she cannot possess or consume alcohol.