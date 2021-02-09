EAU CLAIRE — Convenience store chain Kwik Trip won an initial approval to replace an old Direct Oil Store on Eau Claire’s north side, but plans for the new gas station will undergo additional scrutiny.
The City Council voted 9-2 to rezone land at the intersection of Melby Street and Business 53 during Tuesday’s meeting in support of Kwik Trip’s plan.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said the La Crosse-based convenience store chain will bring its selection of groceries to a part of Eau Claire that is considered a “food desert” because there isn’t a grocery store in that area. She added that Kwik Trip is regarded as a good employer and will bring jobs to that part of the city.
Nathan Byom, Kwik Trip’s project manager for store engineering, wrote in a letter to Eau Claire that the new store will employ 25 to 30 people and have an annual payroll of about $500,000.
Councilwoman Emily Berge, who represents constituents on the city’s north side, said residents who live in her district posted widely positive responses to a Facebook post she made to let them know about Kwik Trip’s plans to build there.
But a pair of council members questioned if a new gas station — even one replacing one that’s been there for many years — would conflict with a city ordinance intended to protect the groundwater in that part of Eau Claire.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann asked if the wellhead protection ordinance the city originally approved in 2016 and then strengthened in 2017 would prohibit new buried fuel tanks at the location where Kwik Trip plans to build.
Since Kwik Trip is planning to replace a gas station that closed at the same spot in December after many years in business, the new store would be allowed.
“As an existing facility it is a permitted use,” City Attorney Stephen Nick responded to Werthmann’s query.
However, Nick added that if Kwik Trip is planning to expand on the tanks that the Direct Oil Store had there, the city’s wellhead protection law could require the new store to seek a conditional use permit at a later date. That permit would be reviewed by the city’s Plan Commission before the gas station could be built.
Byom, attending Tuesday’s meeting via teleconference, said Kwik Trip is aware of the city’s requirements for surface and groundwater protection, and is heeding those while planning the new gas station.
Werthmann and Councilwoman Kate Beaton cast the two votes against rezoning the site during Tuesday’s meeting after they voiced concerns over new buried fuel tanks in the city’s wellhead area.
“In my mind this is a little bit of a fuzzy area,” Beaton said. “It would be a new project, but it’s replacing what’s already there.”
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said she puts her trust in the city’s process that it will verify that Kwik Trip’s plans abide by the city’s wellhead protection ordinance.
“They will be double-, triple-checking that component as a conditional use permit will be considered,” she said.
Though he still voted in favor of rezoning, Councilman Jeremy Gragert critiqued the gas station’s design for not including charging stations for electric vehicles in its construction.
“I don’t really consider this being a futuristic gas station,” he said, saying it didn’t seem to plan for a shift away from fossil fuels.
Byom responded that Kwik Trip is actively looking into electric vehicle charging stations and will be installing them this year at five other stations in the chain as a pilot project.
Other business
Also during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting:
• JCap Development & Construction’s request to rezone land on the south side of the 700 block of Water Street to build new apartment buildings was approved in an 11-0 council vote. The buildings will contain a total of 40 apartments, replacing seven older rental homes on the block.
• Chippewa Valley Technical College’s plans for expanding and renovating its Emergency Services Education Center at its West Campus were approved in an 11-0 vote of the council.
• Roadwork planned this year on Platt Street, Abbe Hill Drive, Birch Street, Galloway Street, Harless Road and Sundet Road was approved unanimously by the council. Votes on road construction on Kane Road and building a new street called Barbara Jean Drive were postponed for two weeks to address concerns raised by landowners.
• Previously approved by the council last month, an alleyway paving project east of Ninth Street, between Maple and Walnut streets, will return for reconsideration in two weeks due to objections from homeowners.