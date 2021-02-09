BLACK RIVER FALLS — A La Crosse man will spend four years on probation for a sexual assault of an ex-girlfriend that happened 10½ years ago at a Jackson County residence.
Jackson County Judge Mark Goodman ordered the sentence on Thursday for Hank W. Elmore, 37, who pleaded guilty to one charge of third-degree sexual assault for the events that happened during July 2010 at a home in Merrillan.
Goodman imposed and stayed the maximum sentence allowed for the felony charge — five years in prison, followed by five years on extended supervision — meaning it would go into effect if Elmore re-offends.
Though the sexual assault was reported and investigated in 2010 — including interviews with the victim and Elmore — a criminal case was not filed until last year. On Tuesday, the state Department of Justice sent a news release heralding Elmore’s conviction as a victory for a state effort to test evidence from a backlog of rape kits that had piled up in prior years.
According to the criminal complaint, Elmore and the woman were having consensual sex, but it escalated into rape when he began performing an act that she found painful and begged him to stop. Ignoring her crying and screaming, he continued the unwanted act and put his hands on her neck to hold her down.
The woman said that after the rape, they talked about it, Elmore apologized and they had consensual sex. The next morning, she and a friend drove him back to his La Crosse home. On the following day, the woman went to the hospital for a rape exam.
Both in 2010 and 2020, Elmore told investigators that while he did have consensual sex with his ex-girlfriend, he did not perform the act that caused her pain and would not rape a woman.
DNA evidence from the rape kit, which was analyzed in 2018, was used to contradict Elmore’s claim.
A year ago sheriff’s deputies and state special agents met with the victim, who recounted the 2010 sexual assault and said she continues to suffer from a medical issue since it happened.
Terms of Elmore’s probation prohibit him from having contact with the victim and he must submit to a sex offender assessment.
The state Department of Justice news release referred to Elmore as a “serial sex offender.”
He has previously been convicted of fourth-degree sexual assaults that occurred in 2003 and 2014 in La Crosse County, according to Wisconsin’s online circuit court database. Those offenses resulted in sentences of probation, but he later spent time behind pars for violating terms of his probation.