CHIPPEWA FALLS — One of the new facilities funded by the 2018 Chippewa Falls school district referendum is nearly complete and ready for use at the high school.
An open house was this week for the new science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) lab at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. Only a few cosmetic details require finishing before the facility is complete.
The new STEAM lab offers high school students access to new technology such as virtual reality, modern manufacturing equipment, increased space to reduce congestion and access to a wide variety of courses and opportunities in a variety of fields to earn college credit prior to entering post-secondary education.
Amir Shah, a senior at Chi-Hi, said having the new STEAM lab is of incredible benefit to the school and the community in general as it will help ease the next generation of workers into the workforce and college with less debt and ability to get a step ahead of the competition.
“Having this new facility and these programs is really beneficial because it will save you money in the long run,” Shah said. “If you know what you want to do after you graduate, taking some of the courses here for college credit will save you a lot of money because you won’t have to sign up for as many credits as you would have had to. It is a great addition to the school.”
In addition to showcasing the new facilities in the STEAM lab, the open house allowed a dozen local manufacturing and technology businesses to see the lab and discuss opportunities at their companies. Various technological demonstrations were also held by the businesses to help invigorate the students on the possibilities in technology-related career fields.
Adam Duncan, father of two Chi-Hi students, said having the new facility is a big step in the right direction for preparing students for their eventual careers.
“Seeing so many kids interested in their futures is really cool to see," Duncan said. “Some of them might not have ever thought about a career in any of these areas, so to see them get this opportunity to explore them is great to see.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools. The STEAM lab is attached to this referendum and construction began on the lab in May of 2019 and recently wrapped up.