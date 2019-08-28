Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2019 Labor Day holiday:
Weather forecast
The weather should be pleasant and uneventful for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies all three days with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and the upper 70s on Monday.
Celebration
The Greater West Central Area Labor Council will hold a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at Phoenix Park Pavilion. The event commemorates the 128th Labor Day.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Solidarity Walk from the parking lot at Gray and Farwell streets to Phoenix Park. A rally will begin at 11:05 a.m.
A free picnic lunch will be served from noon until the food is gone. The menu includes brats, hot dogs, potato salad, beans, cole slaw, coffee, pop and ice cream.
Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for local food pantries, and each family is asked to bring a packaged and/or deli-made food item or baked goods to share. Examples include crackers, chips, dips, pickles, salsa, salad, cheese tray and relish tray.
Participants also should bring lawn chairs. No pets are allowed.
The event includes children’s games, raffles and door prizes.
All working families in the Chippewa Valley are invited.
For more information send an email to gwcalc@gmail.com or call 715-579-3297.
The Greater West Central Area Labor Council represents affiliated local unions in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, Pepin, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Water ski show
The Ski Sprites Water Ski Show Team will end its season with performances and other activities Sunday and Monday at Lake Altoona Beach.
On Sunday, a night show begins at 7:30 p.m. Skiers and boats will be lit up to showcase their talents. Fireworks follow the ski show. There will be concessions and a prize raffle.
The Ski Sprites’ final show of the season will be at noon Monday. A raffle and sand castle building contest will be included in the event. Concessions will also be available.
Admission to the ski shows is free.
Train rides
The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association is offering train rides at Carson Park from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 are admitted free.
Travel
Several state road projects could hamper motorists in west-central Wisconsin this holiday weekend:
• Main Street in Rice Lake remains open to two-way traffic for the replacement of the Red Cedar River bridge.
• Single lane closures are in effect for replacing Mississippi River tributary bridges on Highway 35 from Trempealeau to Fountain City.
• Single lane closures are possible for overlay work on bridge decks on U.S. 53 from Interstate 94 to 40th Avenue in Lake Hallie.
• Lane shifts and closures are possible for repairs to the Red Cedar River bridge on Broadway Street in Menomonie.
• Lane closures are possible for work on I-94 between Menomonie and Hudson and Eau Claire to Osseo.
• Highway 25 is closed near Wheeler for a bridge replacement project. Follow the posted detours.
• Single lane closures are in effect for bridge work on U.S. 10 between Ellsworth and Durand.
• Single lane closures have resulted for work on U.S. 63 from Hager City to Prescott.
• Traffic may be limited to one lane with use of flaggers for asphalt resurfacing on Highway 40 from Bloomer to Bruce.
• Follow the posted detour for a bridge replacement project on U.S. 12 between Baldwin and Menomonie.
• Minor delays could result in a nine-mile paving project on Highway 54 from Galesville to North Bend.
Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You can also access the report on the internet at 511wi.gov.
Gasoline prices
Holiday weekend travelers should pay significantly less for gas than they did during Labor Day 2018. The average price for gas in Wisconsin is $2.55 a gallon, which is 17 cents less than a month ago and 25 cents less than last year’s Labor Day weekend.
Government offices
Government offices in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed Labor Day. Also closed Monday are the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. The library will resume Sunday hours from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 8.
Museums
The Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labor Day.
The Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Interpretive Center in Carson Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Labor Day.
Garbage pickup
Because of the Labor Day holiday, trash pickup will be a day later than normal next week for customers of the area’s two largest waste disposal companies, Advanced Disposal Services and Waste Management.
Sports and recreation
The Wisconsin Badgers open their football season at South Florida in a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
The 37th annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology, which benefits Special Olympics, will be Saturday at Carson Park. The 5-mile race begins at 9 a.m., while the 2-mile event starts at 10:30 a.m. A free kids’ dash for children under age 11 will be at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required for that race.
For the other races, runners may register for $35 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at America’s Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave. Race day registration, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park, costs $35. Online registration for $27 ends today.
Registration packet pickup will be Friday evening at America’s Best Value Inn.