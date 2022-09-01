Before my husband and I bought a house together on Lake Hallie in 2010, we each owned a home in Eau Claire, one block apart. All of these years we’ve kept them as rentals. The end of May, Bruce’s tenants moved out after a decade.

We spent over two months preparing the house for new renters, a family from California. First step: get rid of 3,650 days’ worth of grime, a huge task for this clean freak. I bought my own black light and became a reluctant expert in cat urine removal from basement concrete. When I tried my new tool on our own toilet, Bruce teased, “A person like you should never own a light like that.”