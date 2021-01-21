EAU CLAIRE — The smell of homemade chili warmed in Crock-Pots welcomes area runners as they trickle into the Chippewa Falls High School cafeteria.
As they enjoy a meal after a trek through nearby neighborhoods on a brisk March morning, the runners compare times, talk about upcoming races and applaud when winners’ names are read aloud.
While the Chilly Chippewa 5K and 1-mile races were fortunate enough to run just days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic last year, the small event is undergoing some changes as the coronavirus continues to impact athletic competitions and gatherings.
“It just won’t have some of the pomp and circumstance you would normally have,” said Roger Skifstad, Chi-Hi English teacher and head coach of the school’s cross country teams.
Usually attracting about 200 people, the small event still plans to run — albeit on April 11 instead of in March — but without the chili feed, awards ceremony, race shirts or registration fee that usually come with it.
“We just won’t do the stuff that would necessitate being indoors,” Skifstad said.
Runners will be required to wear face masks when they gather around the starting line, but take them off before the starting gun fires.
The Chilly Chippewa is among the local races that have adjusted how they run with the end of the pandemic still being an unknown. People in specific groups — health care workers, police officers, firefighters and senior citizens — have begun getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but it will still take time for that to spread to the general population.
Local race organizers are now announcing whether their events will go on in-person, be held virtually as they were in 2020 or even sit this year out.
Other April races
One of the first races last year forced to “go virtual” — having registrants run a course on their own and submit proof of their time — the Jeanne Richie Memorial 5K Puddle Jump made the difficult choice last week to do the same in 2021.
“We were holding out as long as we could,” race organizer Holly Larson said. “We had hoped to do an in-person event, but the restrictions from the city for the permit are too exhausting.”
The race usually draws about 1,000 people to run the course that starts and ends in Phoenix Park.
With such a large crowd, it would not be feasible to follow social distancing measures at the park and on narrower parts of the course, Larson said.
Even though the race won’t be for a few months, deadlines for getting permits and the need to have time for people to sign up prompted Larson to begrudgingly decide it would be an event run online again.
Changing to a virtual event means less participation, she said, which means less money raised for the Longfellow Elementary School after-school program.
Instead of its usual race day in the third week of April, the Puddle Jump will instead allow participants from March 22 to April 18 to run a five-kilometer and submit their results.
Another early spring race is currently not planning to run in-person or virtually.
The April race featuring 5K and 10K routes that uses the Altoona Hobbs Ice Center as its home base is not scheduled this year following its 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic.
“As of right now, we aren’t planning to have the Spring Fever again this year due to COVID,” Ashley Galoff, organizer of the race, said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Marathon doubles down
The area’s biggest race announced its 2021 plans last week to delay its signature event until fall, but create a new trio of runs during spring.
Instead of its long-distance event that draws about 5,000 runners, the Eau Claire Marathon’s usual early May weekend will feature three new races capped at a total of 1,000 runners.
“The easy thing would’ve been waiting until September,” race director Emi Uelmen said.
Dubbed the Bridge2Bridge, the new races — 1-mile, 5-mile and 10-mile distances — will be spread across May 1 and 2. Using a COVID playbook that’s 14 pages of public health advice and tips from fellow race organizers, Uelmen designed the event with measures to protect runners, volunteers and spectators from catching coronavirus.
In addition to the capacity limit, the races will start in waves of 25 people at a time to prevent a large crowd from forming at the starting line. Participants will be required to wear face masks when not running. Only runners will be allowed around the starting line with spectators encouraged to watch the race from spots along the courses.
Runners will be required to sign a waiver declaring they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or haven’t had close contact with people who do have the virus leading up to race days, Uelmen said. The usual registration waiver that participants fill out that absolves the event of any running-related injuries will also include catching COVID-19 this year.
In longer-distance races, volunteers usually hand out cups of water to thirsty runners. However, that will be replaced by tables with small bottles of water and Gatorade that runners can grab on their own.
While adding the new May races to the calendar meant more planning and precautions, Uelmen said they were created to with people’s well-being in mind.
Races not only help foster physical fitness, but also ward off depression people may be feeling after spending lots of time cooped up at home during the pandemic, she said.
“Running events, if we can do it in a safe way to do them, helps that,” she said.
Uelmen announced the Eau Claire Marathon’s plans in a Jan. 12 video on the event’s Facebook page, noting she met with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and city Special Events Committee to tailor May’s races to be COVID-safe. The final vote on allowing the three runs is coming Tuesday when the Eau Claire City Council will vote on granting permits.
Ways to adapt
Public health officials’ general advice for those who are planning an event in 2021 is what people have been hearing for months to reduce chances of spreading coronavirus.
“Obviously being outdoors is helpful and having space where you can keep a six-foot distance, and wearing masks,” said Jeff Robb of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Robb is manager of the department’s regulations and licensing division, which works with event organizers.
Specifically for races, scheduling runners to start at different times is one of the ways to cut down on the size of groups gathered in the same place.
Having people sign up online instead of in-person registration is another method to prevent crowds from forming at the event.
Picking up shirts, bib numbers and packets before races usually requires standing in line in front of a table where volunteers scurry to find your envelope. Race organizers now are planning to distribute those via drive-thru or grab-and-go time frames to reduce contact between people.
Uelmen is keeping her COVID-19 playbook handy for the big Eau Claire Marathon weekend as it’s been moved to late September, but hopes the pandemic will have subsided by then so it can be run like it has in normal years.
She and local health officials continue to keep their eyes on the numbers to see how the community’s COVID-19 situation changes week-to-week.
“It’s challenging now to predict where case numbers and progress of the vaccine will be months down the road,” said Robb of the local health department.
Should case numbers be low and vaccination rates rise when race days near, he said public health recommendations would be looser.
But without knowing what those numbers will be when events are scheduled, public health officials are recommending organizers be prepared if conditions are not as good as hoped.
“We’re hopeful but you’re going to have to be flexible with what you’re doing,” Robb said.
Hybrid option
For a June race organized by Royal Credit Union, running in person is the backup plan.
The RCU Foundation’s 10K and 2-mile races are again going to be run as virtual events, according to Jennifer McHugh, RCU’s vice president of community engagement and organizer of Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.
“As of right now, indications are it does not look like it would be safe for us to have large numbers of people gathering at that point in time,” she said this week.
In 2020, the race’s organizers had just two months to revamp itself as an online event instead of a large in-person gathering.
Following last year’s learning experiences, she said plans for a 2021 virtual race are more elaborate, creative and fun for participants.
“We watched the budget very closely, and learned a lot of lessons last year in planning the virtual event,” McHugh said.
On Tuesday RCU will announce details of its 2021 plans, including the three local charities it will raise a total of $27,500 for.
“It’s a category of nonprofits that definitely needs money right now,” McHugh said, adding the trio of charities has been especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even with the current focus on holding a virtual event, McHugh said permits have already been filed with the city in case there’s a decision later this year to hold it in person.
“If the situation changes and it becomes apparent we can safely gather people on Saturday, June 26 we will probably do a hybrid event,” she said.