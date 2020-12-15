LADYSMITH — Alan and Brittany Christianson are using their yard to brighten the holiday spirit for area residents and encourage food and monetary donations to Ladysmith area food pantries and charitable organizations.
"We have gotten a lot of positive feedback," Alan Christianson said of the Christmas village display in his yard. "We hope to do this for quite a long time."
Christianson was born and raised in Ladysmith and has been the city's administrator since May. He is also a former mayor in Ladysmith.
The walk-through Christmas village occupies the north side of the Christianson yard. The idea for creating the village came, in part, from a holiday display Myron and Kathy Reeves had for years at their home west of Ladysmith.
"I remember their setup from my childhood," Christianson said.
Christianson was able to acquire some of the those pieces this past fall to use for his Christmas village. They are all homemade and feature moving parts. Some of the items from the Reeves holiday display have been in storage and not been displayed for more than 20 years.
"A lot of folks remember that (Reeves) Christmas display outside of town," Christianson said. "They are happy to see those things in our village. A lot of folks are appreciative of that."
The village, which has a designated walking path, features items such as Santa's sleigh and a salvaged old chicken coop.
"I turned that into Santa's workshop," Christianson said of the chicken coop.
Holiday music entertains visitors as they walk through the village. At the end of the village are two drop boxes. One collects food donations for the Hope Lutheran Food Pantry and Indianhead Community Action Agency Food Pantry, both in Ladysmith.
The second collects monetary donations for some Ladysmith-area organizations: Lighthouse Homeless Shelter, Power House Youth Center, Ladysmith Care Community Resident Activity Fund, the Boy and Girl Scouts, and veteran's organizations.
The donations are removed each night.
"We bring them in every night so the food doesn't get frozen or eaten by animals," Christianson said.
The Christiansons' Christmas village has been operational since Dec. 5, and 500 pounds of food have already been donated.
The walk-through Christmas village is open from 5 to 10 p.m. each night through Jan. 3. The village is at 400 E. Sixth St. S. in Ladysmith.
"The rest of our yard is decorated as well," Christianson said. "Folks are welcome to walk on the sidewalks and check that out too."
The village has gotten many visitors. "It's been pretty good traffic," Christianson said. "Especially on weekends."
A video of the Christianson Christmas village can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/yapo536f.