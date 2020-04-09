A Ladysmith man will spend four years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at an Eau Claire residence.
The man claimed the girl owed him, police said.
Jason J.D. Weber, 20, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
A felony count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, related to a separate incident involving an 8-year-old girl, was dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Weber to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Weber cannot have contact with the two girls and must register as a sex offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was called to an Eau Claire middle school April 25, 2019, to investigate a sexual assault case involving a 14-year-old girl.
The girl said Weber lives at her residence and has been coming into her room in the middle of the night and has various forms of sexual contact with her.
The previous night, the girl said, Weber came into her room and had sexual contact with her after telling her she owed him for things he had done for her.
The girl said she tried kicking Weber away but it didn’t faze him.
A second incident involved sexual intercourse. The girl said she felt sad, scared and alone during the encounter.
Additional sexual contact occurred on other occasions, the girl said.
The girl told police she had informed her boyfriend about these incidents.
A police officer spoke to the boyfriend, who corroborated the girl’s versions of the events.
The boyfriend said every time Weber does something for the girl, he tells her that she “owes him.”
Every time Weber lets the girl smoke his e-cigarette, the boyfriend said, he tells her she owes him.
According to the criminal complaint in the case that was dismissed:
A girl told police she was sexually assaulted by Weber in February 2017 when she was 8 years old.
The sexual contact occurred at an Eau Claire residence.