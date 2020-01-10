LADYSMITH — When the Kostka siblings enter the parking lot at Ladysmith High School, teachers jokingly wonder which one of them is driving to school that day.
It could be any of the four of them.
Zachary, Rachel, Sara and Ellie Kostka, a set of quadruplets who live in Ladysmith, all got their driver’s licenses together on Dec. 28. They were born Nov. 25, 2003.
Their parents got them a Jeep Liberty to share. The kids quickly figured out a schedule — they take turns, each having an entire day behind the wheel, driving both to and from their 10-minute drive to school. They have just one key between them, so they have to work together to figure out who has it and when they are leaving together.
Of course, after-school activities throw a wrench into their plans. Sara is a manager for the wrestling team, so she stays later in the winter, and usually Rachel is the one who comes back to school to get her after practice ends.
They know the spring sports season will be far more chaotic. Zachary is on the golf team, while the girls participate in track.
The quadruplets agreed they are loving their newfound freedom.
“We can go where we want to — basketball games in the area, or hang out with friends,” Rachel said. “When we’re home, there are usually three cars, so it works.”
Zachary said he has participated in everything from basketball to wrestling to track, so the family is used to being constantly on the go.
“It was definitely worse when we were little,” Zachary said of car trips. “We definitely got excited (about getting our licenses). It’s the biggest step of freedom we’ve had so far. You don’t need your friends to pick you up.”
Their mother, Angela Kostka, said it is stunning to suddenly have four children driving at once.
“I’ve been chauffeuring them for 16 years, and all of a sudden, I don’t have to do that anymore,” Angela said.
For the past 16 years, Angela and Brent Kostka had to figure out how to pile four kids into a car and get them to sports practices and games, family events and various school activities.
“It was constant,” Angela said.
Angela said she was glad they had a month of winter driving with parents before the teens got their licenses, so they could get used to driving through snowy conditions. But that’s also why they opted for a vehicle with four-wheel drive.
The teens lined up, taking turns for their on-road driving tests Dec. 26, and they each passed, Angela said.
“Even the day they came in for the road tests, they weren’t really competing; they were encouraging each other,” she said.
Zachary and Rachel are close, as are Sara and Ellie. So, if Zachary is driving, Rachel is usually in the passenger seat. Likewise, if Sara is driving, Ellie is typically the front seat passenger.
Ellie admits she isn’t really comfortable driving yet, and she often defers to her siblings.
“I’m cautious; I don’t really go anywhere,” Ellie said.
Angela Kostka said she had been trying to get pregnant for years.
"Due to infertility issues, the kids were born in 2003 with the help of medical intervention, after seven years of trying to conceive," she said.
Rachel is the oldest, born at 3:21 p.m., weighing roughly 3½ pounds. Zachary came a minute later, weighing four pounds. Sara and Ellie quickly followed, but both weighed less than three pounds.
As young children, the girls usually wore identical outfits, but in different colors.
Their home has three bedrooms upstairs, where Rachel and Zachary have their own rooms. Sara and Ellie share a larger room in the basement.
In a school with about 60 students per grade, they are used to having multiple classes with each other through the day. At school, they are used to people referring to them as “the quads,” and they don’t mind the nickname, but they also stress they are all unique individuals with very different personalities. Zachary and Rachel are more outgoing; Sara and Ellie admit they are shy.
“People who get to know us see we are really different,” Zachary said.