ALTOONA — An alternative may be coming to the costly, annual dredging that has been used to keep sand from clogging up Lake Altoona.

The Lake Altoona District has been gifted $1.2 million worth of equipment that passively filters sand out of river water and moves it off-site. But before that new machinery can get up and running, it requires significant up-front costs and numerous approvals.

