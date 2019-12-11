A Lake Hallie lawmaker was one of two Republicans Wednesday to introduce a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin for people with some medical conditions.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, and Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, is the first Republican-led effort to propose legalizing medicinal cannabis in Wisconsin, although GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald quickly rejected the idea.
The proposal would create a five-member Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission that would “tightly regulate” the growing, testing and dispensing of medicinal pot, according to Bernier and Felzkowski. Members would serve six-year terms.
In the U.S., 33 states have legalized medicinal cannabis in some form.
Bernier said Felzkowski, the bill’s co-author and a cancer survivor, deserves “the bulk of the credit” in creating the bill.
Felzkowski, and other Wisconsin residents, should have access to medical marijuana as “another tool in the toolbox” for treatment of diseases and pain, Bernier said in a phone call with the Leader-Telegram Wednesday.
“There’s not a smoking option, which is faster-acting, in this bill — which addresses some concerns our colleagues had with children and secondhand smoke,” Bernier said, pointing out that marijuana edibles also wouldn’t be legalized under the bill — only topical creams, oils and other substances.
Bernier said she expects the bill to draw support from some Democrats, even though she doesn’t predict it will be approved this session: “It seems to have bipartisan support, but the fact of the matter is, not enough support on the Republican side.”
Other Chippewa Valley lawmakers expressed hesitant support for the bill.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said his “eyes have been opened up” to ill people finding pain relief in medical cannabis, he said, though his original stance is keeping the substance illegal unless the federal government also legalizes it.
“It’s in pill form, it’s not grow-your-own pot,” James, who served as Altoona’s police chief until early 2019, told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday. “This would be something that I could support.”
James said he’s still worried about the effect of medicinal pot on law enforcement costs, saying Wisconsin could see adolescent abuse of medicinal pot — and intoxicated car crashes — rise.
Democrat Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire on Wednesday criticized the bill’s timing, pointing to a broader medicinal pot bill introduced by Democrats in October.
Emerson said Bernier “didn’t sit down with all stakeholders, and is trying to do something quickly before the end of the session that Democrats have been working on for 10 years.
“This just adds so many more levels of bureaucracy and regulation,” Emerson said.
Bernier’s proposal allows medicinal pot for people suffering from nine conditions. The Democrats’ bill, SB-507, would administer a medicinal pot program through the Wisconsin Department of Human Services — rather than the Department of Revenue, according to Bernier’s proposal — which Emerson says would allow for flexibility for people with rare medical conditions.
“I’d much rather see (the Democratic bill) pass, but I think we should have a hearing on both bills,” Emerson said.
Democratic Sen. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick also urged Legislature leaders to hold hearings on both bills — though he’s not optimistic about the chances: “I’m not holding my breath.”
“We welcome the Republicans to finally have some open discussion about this important subject,” Smith said. “If this is the one that gets us started, I certainly would have to consider voting for it.”
But the bill might not find a foothold with other state Republicans.
Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress, told The Associated Press Wednesday he personally opposes the bill and doesn’t think it has the votes to pass the Senate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been generally supportive of medical marijuana, told AP it was “clear” there wasn’t consensus among Assembly Republicans.
The bill would let medical providers recommend marijuana if a person suffers from one of several conditions: cancer, ALS, glaucoma, Crohn’s disease, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder or seizure disorders (The regulatory commission could designate more conditions later, according to the bill.)
The person could then apply to the commission for an ID card to obtain medicinal marijuana from a dispensary.
The cannabis would have to be in liquid, oil, pill or tincture form, or applied topically, according to the bill.
Medicinal pot proposals have circled through the Legislature this year. An early 2019 proposal to legalize medicinal marijuana from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, was rejected by Republicans.
In 2018, 16 counties and two Wisconsin cities, representing 52% of the state’s population, approved non-binding referendums in support of legalizing either medical or recreational marijuana.
In that referendum, Eau Claire County residents signaled willingness to change laws regarding pot.
Thirty-one percent of county voters said they supported legalizing medicinal cannabis. Fifty-four percent said they supported legalizing pot for all uses, and 14.6% said they favored keeping it illegal entirely, according to Leader-Telegram records.
“The 2018 referendums made it clear that Wisconsinites are asking the Legislature to really look at this issue,” Felzkowski said in a statement. “Each one of us knows someone that has suffered through an illness. Medical marijuana is just another tool in the toolbox to help our suffering loved ones make it through the day with some semblance of normalcy.”
Despite the Republican bill, local lawmakers remain sharply divided on recreational pot.
Smith said he’s unsure if he’d support legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin.
“All states around us pretty soon will have (legal) recreational marijuana, so we really have to think strategically about this,” Emerson said. “We could legalize it, but it’s not going to do away with some of the other problems states have been seeing.”
James responded succinctly to a question about Bernier’s bill being groundwork for eventual recreational marijuana approval: “I hope not.”