CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man wanted on drug charges was arrested Sunday night after a chase from Lake Hallie Police.
Daniel S. Zelms, 36, 13273 44th Ave., is facing possible charges of operating after revocation, failure to install interlocking device, reckless driving and unreasonable imprudent speed based on the initial pursuit. Lake Hallie Police also is seeking charges of possession of meth, meth paraphernalia, two counts of bail jumping, knowingly fleeing officers, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.
Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said his agency was alerted at 11:23 p.m. Sunday about a chase that had started in Chippewa Falls. The Lake Hallie officer found the vehicle traveling eastbound near Highway OO and S. Joles Parkway. The pursuit went onto Highway 53, into Eau Claire County, onto Birch Street, and later north on Business 53, where officers were able to stop it at 27th Avenue. Zelms refused to exit the car and had to be physically removed, Orgon said.
"A vehicle search revealed a suspected methamphetamine glass smoking device, a small zip lock bag that contained suspected methamphetamine (2.1 grams), a blue bag that was inside of a black bag in the rear passenger seat area containing five-quart zip lock bags of suspected marijuana totaling 573 grams," Orgon wrote in a press release.
Zelms had an active parole violation from the Department of Corrections.