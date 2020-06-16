CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer, Rock & Tait Exteriors, over a period of several months will be placed on probation for three years and must repay the company.
James R. Pauley, 42, 4155 125th St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to theft from a business.
Judge James Isaacson placed Pauley on probation for three years, with a requirement he have no future contact with Rock & Tait Exteriors. He must pay a $528 fine but also must pay restitution, with that amount still to be determined. Once that amount is determined, Pauley must make $300 minimum payments.
No jail time was ordered, records show. Pauley will be required to take treatment as recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint, Pauley made unauthorized purchases totaling more than $5,600 between September 2018 and May 4, 2019. Kane Rockow, co-owner of Rock & Tait, told Lake Hallie police about the thefts on May 8, 2019.
After examining their financial records, Rockow said they also learned Pauley would rent equipment on the company’s credit card but would have money refunded onto his personal credit card when the equipment was returned.
When interviewed by police, Pauley admitted he occasionally used the company credit for personal use.
The county’s victim witness office has recommended Pauley be required to pay $10,742 between restitution and court fees.
Rockow submitted a victim witness statement where he asked for the maximum penalty possible in the case.
“We feel very betrayed by him,” Rockow wrote. “He has been an employee for many years, and his actions have hurt us, not only financially, but emotionally as well. We have also spent numerous hours on this incident, which takes away from daily operations.”