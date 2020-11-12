CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man, who is already a convicted sex offender, is facing up to a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
Timothy L. Wundrow, 35, 1802 Hallie Road, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to one count of first-degree child sexual assault of a juvenile younger than 13; that charge specifically says Wundrow admits to sexual contact, not sexual intercourse. First-degree child sexual assault is a Class B felony; under Wisconsin law, that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
A count of first-degree sexual assault involving intercourse was read-in and dismissed, along with charges of child enticement, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and exposing genitals to a child.
Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set the sentencing for Jan. 22.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said there is a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years if the sexual assault involves intercourse, but not for sexual contact.
“My (sentencing) request will be significant, because he has a prior sexual assault conviction,” Newell said Thursday.
Newell said he didn’t want to comment further about the case until after sentencing.
Wundrow, who was arrested in August 2019, remains incarcerated on a $3,000 cash bond. If Wundrow were released, he cannot have contact with the victim or with any minors.
According to the criminal complaint, the six-year-old girl told her mother at bath time about the sexual assaults and described in detail what Wundrow had done to her. He was arrested Aug. 15, 2019.
Wundrow’s brother-in-law wrote a letter to the court that disputes the girl’s claim.
“Tim loves that little girl to death,” he wrote. “He would never hurt her.”
Wundrow pleaded guilty, along with his brother, Ryan Wundrow, in June 2008 to repeatedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. Timothy Wundrow was 23 and Ryan Wundrow was 18 at the time.
In that case, the girl told authorities that Timothy Wundrow showed her pornographic DVDs, and then would reenact the scenarios with her. She said the assaults occurred over a three-year period. The Wundrows lived in Boyd at the time of that case.
Both Wundrow brothers were each ordered to serve 360 days in jail. They also were both given a three-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed, and they were placed on probation for 7½ years.
Barbara Wundrow, Timothy and Ryan’s mother, also was convicted of failure to protect a child, because she was aware that her sons were sexually assaulting the children, but told investigators that “what happens at home stays at home.” She had to pay a $501 fine and could not supervise children while on probation.
Newell previously explained Wundrow’s imposed-and-stayed prison sentence is no longer in effect because the probation period was over.