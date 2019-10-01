CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting a woman at his home in July 2017 as well as physically assaulting a man outside a bar in November 2016.
In June, Dillon J. Lyberg, 29, 16948 40th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of sex with a child age 16 or older, along with one count of substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm in an unrelated incident. Lyberg was initially charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and two counts of strangulation and suffocation.
According to one criminal complaint, a woman told authorities that she had picked up Lyberg while he was intoxicated on July 9, 2017. She went to sleep; when she woke up, Lyberg was sexually assaulting her and choking her.
In the substantial battery case, Lyberg dragged a male victim out of his car and beat him, breaking the man’s leg, on Nov. 26, 2016. District attorney Wade Newell is seeking $22,700 in restitution caused by medical bills; it will be determined later if that amount is imposed.
Judge Steve Gibbs said he doubts Lyberg would have ever gotten in trouble if it wasn’t for Lyberg’s alcohol consumption.
“This is going to follow you the rest of your life,” Gibbs said. “This isn’t just a barfight; this is you going out after somebody.”
Gibbs placed Lyberg on probation for three years, and he ordered another two months in jail that was imposed and stayed. He ordered Lyberg to take a sexual offender assessment, and Lyberg cannot have contact with either victims. Lyberg has up to 30 days to begin serving his sentence.
Newell requested four months in jail, saying probation isn’t enough in this case.
“Probation cannot adequately handle the behavior that was going on at that time,” Newell said. “Actions have to have consequences.”
Defense attorney Michael Cohen acknowledged his client had been consuming alcohol, had some mental health issues he wasn’t addressing, and got in trouble with the law several times in a short timeframe.
“He was obviously in a different place,” Cohen said.
However, Lyberg is now sober and has changed his lifestyle, exercising and losing weight, and going home after work rather than to bars.
Lyberg apologized for his actions prior to sentencing.
“I finally feel like I’ve found the right path for myself,” he said.
Neither the victim of the sex assault nor the battery was not present in the courtroom Tuesday.