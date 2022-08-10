CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie woman arrested for being combative at an area tavern is also accused of biting an officer during the arrest.

Kaitlyn S. Eberhardt, 21, 14647 46th Ave., is facing possible charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer and disorderly conduct, according to Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.