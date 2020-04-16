Road Construction
Buy Now

Jeremy Schmidt of Haas Sons cleans the inside of a water main pipe with chlorine before installing it during a Lake Street road construction project Thursday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Jeremy Schmidt of Haas Sons cleans the inside of a water main pipe with chlorine before installing it during a Lake Street road construction project Thursday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.