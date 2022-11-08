EAU CLAIRE — A proposal for a new lakefront trail went through changes before Eau Claire leaders agreed to move it a step forward.

In a 10-0 vote Tuesday, the City Council agreed to put plans for the trail along the west side of Half Moon Lake out for bids from contractors so it could be constructed in spring.

