EAU CLAIRE — A proposal for a new lakefront trail went through changes before Eau Claire leaders agreed to move it a step forward.
In a 10-0 vote Tuesday, the City Council agreed to put plans for the trail along the west side of Half Moon Lake out for bids from contractors so it could be constructed in spring.
“I am extremely excited about the project,” council President Terry Weld said.
Prior to the vote, several council members said they’d visited the proposed trail’s location in person to see where it would go. Council Vice President Emily Berge said she’d had to crawl over trees and leap over other obstacles to navigate the future trail’s location. Making the area easier for people of all ability levels to visit and clearing out invasive buckthorn plants to allow for the new trail were among the benefits she cited of the trail project.
“I would like all of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley to experience that too, so it’s accessible to all,” Berge said.
The trail would cover about a half-mile through a wooded area along the lake, connecting Rod & Gun Park to a paved area behind the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center on the edge of Carson Park. Portions of the trail would be paved concrete, but then raised boardwalk would be used in wetland areas closer to the lake to reduce its disruption to the ground there.
“We are sharing with the public that we are interested in a trail or two trails that go through this area and are used in different ways,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
On Tuesday, city engineering and parks staff presented a new version of the trail design that was developed to address critiques of previous iterations. The new design includes a paved trail cutting north-south through the entire wooded area to reach Rod and Gun Park Drive. This 10-foot-wide ribbon of concrete will be maintained yearround — including plowed in winter — and open to all trail users, including bicyclists.
A critique of previous versions of the trail that used more raised boardwalk is that bikes wouldn’t be allowed on those sections and they couldn’t handle the weight of a plow vehicle in winter, leaving them covered in snow.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson commended city staff for adapting the proposal in the wake of feedback from constituents.
“The design has changed several times and it’s changed in the direction the public wanted,” she said.
City engineers will now prepare documents for contractors to bid on during winter. Then in February, the city will review the results of those bid proposals, including another vote by the City Council.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said depending on how the prices come back, the council could decide on removing individual pieces of the project. While he showed interest in one boardwalk section that branches off the main trail to create a sitting area on a small peninsula, Gragert questioned the necessity of other boardwalk sections.
If the council approves the project for construction early next year, it would be built in spring and open in summer, according to a timeline proposed by the city.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council agreed to take out a $2 million gap loan from the State Trust Fund to pay the final bills for renovations to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library before the last of the donations toward the building project arrive.
• A site plan from local firm Investment Realty to replace a deteriorated historic building at 602 Water St. with a new mixed-use building containing two storefronts and six apartments was unanimously approved by the City Council.