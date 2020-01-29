Town of Seymour residents, from left, James Olinger, Jayne Steindl and Kathy Campbell protest the expansion of Seven Mile Creek Landfill on Wednesday in front of City Hall in downtown Eau Claire while a closed meeting of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee took place inside. The committee has been negotiating with Advanced Disposal representatives about the waste hauler’s request to allow it to pile refuse higher and on a larger area of its land in the town of Seymour. Residents living near the landfill have been protesting the talks, objecting that no neighbors have been part of the negotiation process and with some calling for compensation for nearby residents most affected by the facility. The committee’s next meeting will be an open house at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Seymour Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive. Another meeting to continue negotiations will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Town Hall. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.