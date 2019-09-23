A feasibility study on the proposed expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill has been submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for review.
The landfill in the town of Seymour is looking to expand by about 12 acres. It opened in 1978 and the landfill presently covers about 70 acres; Advanced Disposal owns about 300 total acres at the site.
A landfill siting committee made up of representatives of the town, city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County met Friday to learn the latest steps in the expansion. Advanced Disposal submitted the expansion request last fall.
Doug Kranig, Seymour town chairman, said the company has submitted the necessary paperwork to the DNR, and the state agency is expected to have its review of that study back to the town in October.
Kranig was hesitant to comment on the expansion request because the town and Advanced Disposal are still negotiating.
“We haven’t reached a final agreement,” Kranig said. “There is no timeline for reaching an agreement.”
He added: “I think the landfill is run quite well.”
Mark Vinall, Advanced Disposal’s general manager, was unavailable for comment Monday.
Neighbors have already expressed their opposition to the proposed expansion. Kathleen Campbell, who lives a half-mile from the landfill, said she was among 12 people who attended the hearing Friday, where they submitted a list of concerns that was signed by 123 people.
“Everybody mentions the odor, the noise, the heavy traffic,” she said. “It impacts our daily lives. (The odor), it just matters where the prevailing winds are.”
Campbell said there are 55 homes within a mile of the landfill, and she contends they deserve additional financial compensation. She said Advanced Disposal has given compensation to neighbors near some of their other landfills in the state.
“This is the fourth expansion in 20 years,” she said. “Our concerns are if the creek is properly monitored, and if litter is entirely removed from the trucks. We are concerned about high winds and if they (have) precautions for that, so the debris and the particulates don’t come into our area.”
Campbell added that the proposal so far isn’t just expanding the size of the landfill, making it wider. Records provided to the county last year indicated the entire dumping area would increase by 1.52 million square feet.
“They are going to go vertically, another 50 feet up as well,” she said. “The visibility impacts the enjoyment of our home.”
The landfill siting committee is comprised of four members from the town, four from the city of Eau Claire and two from Eau Claire County.
Campbell said the makeup of that committee is frustrating to her and the neighbors of the landfill because none of the four Seymour town representatives on the committee live within a mile of it.
Eau Claire City Attorney Stephen Nick also serves on the committee.
“Our discussion is about mitigating the local impacts,” Nick said. “Most of the (landfill property) is actually in the city. It used to be a city-owned landfill.”
Nick said past expansions have predominately been in city limits.
“This one expands a portion in the city and a portion in the town because it is large in scope,” Nick said.
Like Kranig, Nick stressed that the expansion is still in the preliminary stages. Public input sessions will be announced and held later this year to gather more feedback from residents.
“Advanced Disposal hasn’t finalized its proposal,” Nick said. “They should have their charts and maps ready by then.”
Campbell said she hopes the committee involves the neighbors more as the process continues.
“We’re left with very little,” Campbell said. “It’s a difficult process.”
About 1,660 tons of garbage are dumped daily at the landfill, coming from Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Trempealeau and St. Croix counties, as well as from the Twin Cities metro area.