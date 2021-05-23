A flood of special events that had been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeking the city’s OK to return to Eau Claire parks this summer.
During 2020 there was a dearth of large gatherings using the city’s outdoor amenities, but at Tuesday’s meeting alone the City Council will vote on permits for 10 events that will attract hundreds to thousands of people.
“People are just waiting to get out and have a social summer,” said Steve Plaza, Eau Claire’s parks, forestry and cemetery manager.
After more than a year of the pandemic making large group gatherings inadvisable, Plaza was happy to see organizers bring back events held in previous years as the local COVID-19 situation has improved.
He noted that the permits up for a vote were submitted before national public health experts stating that people vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer needed to wear face masks and the city repealing an ordinance that had required it.
“These were submitted prior to the mandate lifting,” Plaza said.
They also came in advance of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s decision on Thursday to end its expectation that gatherings be held down to 60% of their typical capacities.
Volume One owner Nick Meyer said the Sounds Like Summer concert series his entertainment magazine sponsors in has been in the planning process since early April. New cases of coronavirus in the community were trending downward then and availability of vaccines were improving, which gave him confidence the well-attended free concerts could return this year.
“We knew we’d be moving ahead in some fashion,” he said.
Like other event organizers, Volume One had worked with the local Health Department on different COVID-19 precautions to put in place to hold an event.
“We continue to work with event organizers to help identify areas of concern and ways to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19, even in light of the repeal of the mask ordinances and lifting of the Community Expectations,” Jeff Robb, manager of the local Health Department’s regulation and licensing division, said in an email.
But with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s surprise recommendation on May 13 that vaccinated adults don’t need to wear masks anymore, that allowed Meyer and others planning summer gatherings to breathe easier.
For Volume One’s free evening summer concerts on Thursday nights and its monthly Food Truck Fridays, both in Phoenix Park, Meyer said advice that unvaccinated people still wear masks and to maintain social distance when possible will still be emphasized.
“We’re still hoping people take precautions to stay apart as much as they can,” he said.
In addition to Volume One’s events, several others are applying to bring events back to city parks.
The Eau Claire Express baseball team is seeking permits to have a fireworks show after Friday night home games, invite local boys and girls scouts for camping events at the ballfield, and co-sponsor a July 23 country music concert — all in Carson Park.
The U.S. National Kubb Championship wants to reserve July 8 through 11 for its annual tournament at the Eau Claire Soccer Park.
The Eau Claire Patriotic Council submitted its application for its Memorial Day parade and program on May 31 along First Avenue and in Owen Park.
Eau Claire’s Municipal Band is bringing back its Wednesday evening concerts from June 9 to July 28 at the band shell in Owen Park.
On June 12, the LGBT Community Center of the Chippewa Valley is seeking on June 12 to use Phoenix Park for its annual Pride Festival.
And Spirit Lutheran Church again wants to hold outdoor worship services on Sundays during summer in Phoenix Park.
One event still opting to forgo its traditional large gathering this year is the RCU Foundation’s annual run and family event that raises money for charity.
Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic will hold its 2-mile, 10-kilometer and half-mile races virtually this year, giving participants June 5 to 28 to complete the courses and submit proof of their times.
The event is seeking the city’s approval to place temporary signs alongside the route and stencil chalk-based markings on paved trails to guide runners along the courses.
After a quiet 2020 in the city’s parks, Plaza said he’s enthusiastic about the activities returning this summer.
“It’s great. It’s awesome,” he said. “The best amenity in our parks is the people in them.”
Other business
Also during the council’s meetings this week:
• Eau Claire is again seeking money from the state Department of Natural Resources to pay costs for residents who replace lead water pipes connecting their homes to city water mains. The city is seeking $847,600 this time to pay for about 320 lead service line replacements for homeowners.
• A $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to the city will help offset costs Merge Urban Development incurred when doing site work at a former city parking lot that is being redeveloped. The company is beginning construction of a five-story building with ground-floor commercial space and 76 apartments on the upper levels at the downtown lot along the Eau Claire River.
• The council will vote on whether it should continue allowing itself to meet via online teleconferencing system WebEx until Aug. 10. Meetings have been happening virtually since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but in recent weeks a majority of council members have attended in-person with just a few still using smartphones and computers to participate.
• Plans for a new church building on currently vacant land at 3735 Jeffers Road will be subject to a public hearing on Monday night before the council votes on them during Tuesday’s meeting. Saving Grace Lutheran Chuech, which currently occupies space in EastRidge Shopping Center, is planning the new 15,600-square-foot building.
• Contracts for roadwork in the city’s Cannery District and other parts of Eau Claire will be voted on during Tuesday’s meeting.
• Developer John Mogensen is proposing a new restaurant and bar called the Social Club at a building he’s renovating at 410 Galloway St. Mogensen is asking the city’s permission to transfer the alcohol license he currently holds for 422 Water St. — the building previously home to the House of Rock tavern — to the new location on Galloway Street.
• Pharmaceutical and nutritional veterinary products company Radix Laboratories, 1334 International Drive, is offering to buy the vacant 1.5-acre lot next to it from the city for $33,750. The company located in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center is buying the land to expand parking, but also to allow for future facility expansion.