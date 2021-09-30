EAU CLAIRE — When the U.S. Census Bureau last checked, just 6% of the nation’s married couples had been together for at least 50 years.
That makes the Johnson-Brownell family in Eau Claire a statistical marvel.
When Tom and Mary Brownell celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on Saturday, it will surely be a special occasion, but it won’t qualify as unusual for family members attending their fourth such event in the past four years.
Indeed, Mary will become the last of four siblings in her family — the children of the late George and Trudy Johnson of Eau Claire — to reach the golden milestone.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Mary said. “I don’t know how it ever happened, but I’m sure glad it did.”
Family members recognize there is a fair amount of luck involved in having all four kids in a family reach the 50-year mark — good health and all four husbands surviving military service during the Vietnam War era being chief among the reasons to be thankful — but they also credit growing up in a loving family that led by example.
“Their was a lot of love in our family. Dad adored our mother,” recalled Mary’s sister Carol Brownell, who celebrated her golden anniversary three years ago with her husband, Ken.
Adding to the tangled web of the close-knit family, Mary met Tom, who is Ken’s brother, at Carol and Ken’s wedding 52 years ago.
Carol knew Tom from when they all attended Memorial High School.
“He was a pretty nice guy, so I thought he’d be good for my sister,” Carol said with a laugh. “I kind of wanted a spark there, so I was pushing for it.”
Five decades later, the fire created by that spark still burns.
When asked to share the secret to their marital success, Tom and Mary said it is built around basic building blocks of a strong relationship: love, compromise, trust and family.
“We have a happy marriage that has been filled with ups and downs, but mostly ups. It’s built around family,” Tom said, mentioning the couple’s two sets of twins.
Two of those twins, Jamey and Joe, expressed pride in having parents and so many aunts and uncles whose marriages have lasted for five decades.
“It’s a huge achievement — once in a lifetime,” Joe said.
It has been a blessing, Jamey added, to celebrate such a landmark event with the others — George and Gerri Johnson in 2017, Carol and Ken in 2018 and Helen and Duane Anderson in 2020 — and now, finally, to have the opportunity to do the same with his own parents.
Even though George and Gerri live in Ohio, the siblings — Mary, Carol, Helen and George — and their spouses, of course, will all be in attendance when it’s time to cut the cake at the foursome’s final golden wedding anniversary celebration on Saturday.
“I think what makes their bonds so strong is that my parents and relatives adhere to those traditional values which have guided their decisions to get married and stay married for better or worse, for richer or poorer and in sickness and health,” Jamey said.
In assessing his parents’ marriage, Jamey concluded, “What I admire about their relationship is that they are truly each other’s best friends. Their love for each other and family is strong. Even during trying times they were able to work through the difficulties and come out stronger as a couple. They enjoy life to the fullest and share their joy and happiness with their friends and family.”
Tom, 71, worked at the former Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. plant in Eau Claire for 23 years until it closed in the early 1990s and then for an Andersen Windows distribution center in Menomonie. Mary stayed home with the kids until they were school-aged and since has worked for more than 30 years at Menards.
Thanks to the 11 children and 16 grandchildren that have emerged from the marriages of the four siblings, the Johnson and Brownell family members still keep their eye on the ball, continuing to model the values that have kept them together for a total of 208 years.
“We spend a lot of time together,” Mary said. “Our grandchildren are in a lot of sports, so we enjoy spending a lot of time watching them play. They keep us busy.”