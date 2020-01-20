A strong December for home sales pushed Wisconsin close to activity seen in 2018, continuing a hot streak for the state’s real estate market.
The 82,080 homes sold last year were just 0.1% below the 82,198 mark set in 2018, according to statistics released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“It’s good to finish the year strong, which put us over 82,000 sales for the fourth straight year,” Steve Beers, chairman of the WRA, said in a news release.
The state has been classified as a “seller’s market” since 2017 when more than 83,000 homes were sold.
Without enough supply to meet demand from buyers, average home prices have been rising.
The median home sold for $197,500 last year — 7.3% higher than 2018’s figure of $184,000.
Eau Claire County mirrored statewide trends of slightly fewer sales but homes fetching higher prices.
The 1,523 homes sold last year in the county was just 16 short of 2018’s total. The median home sold for $189,900 last year, up from $178,250 the year prior.
Bucking the statewide trend, Chippewa County posted a notable rise in home sales while also experiencing higher prices. The 886 homes sold there last year was 68 above 2018’s tally — showing 8.3% growth. And the median price for a home in the county was $190,000 in 2019 — $20,000 higher than the year before.
Showing a decline in home sales and lesser increase in average prices was Dunn County. Ending last year with 642 homes sold was 34 less — a 5% drop — when compared to 2018. The median price of a home in that county now stands at $176,050, which is 5.4% higher — $9,000 more — than it was in 2018.
Market forces that created a seller’s market in Wisconsin are expected to persist in 2020, according to the WRA.
The economy is doing well, international trade tensions are cooling off and unemployment remains low — all boding well for people interested in investing in a home.
“Moving into a new decade, the U.S. economy continues to grow, and it looks like the trade wars are finally winding down,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the WRA, said in the news release.
But new construction of homes was flat last year, foreclosure activity fell and new listings were down during 2019, which all hamstring the supply of homes on the market.
“In the absence of an economic slowdown that softens demand, these supply trends will continue to drive prices up at well above the rate of inflation,” the WRA stated.
However, making up for the rapidly rising prices is lower mortgage rates, which help to keep homes affordable in Wisconsin. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 3.72% last month in the state, compared to 4.64% in December 2018, according to the WRA.