The Wisconsin State Patrol’s northwest region responded to multiple crashes and other incidents Friday night during a late winter storm.
In all the State Patrol on Friday responded to 14 crashes, two of which were injury crashes, six runoffs and eight motorist assists. One of those crashes involved an SUV rollover in Jackson County and caused no injuries but could have ended in tragedy.
According to a news release from the State Patrol:
Rain began at about 1 p.m. Friday and quickly turned to freezing rain and snow.
In the rollover incident the State Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 11:38 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94 at mile post 105 near Hixton.
The initial investigation found an SUV was westbound on I-94, lost control, rolled over and came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic. The occupants left the SUV before it was struck by a semitrailer truck.
Due to the debris in the roadway, westbound I-94 traffic was rerouted at U.S. 12 (exit 115), using U.S. 12 to get westbound traffic back onto the interstate.
During the lane closure and rerouting of westbound I-94 traffic, secondary crashes occurred near exit 115.
During the overnight incidents, bridge decks iced over, causing slippery travel conditions. The Jackson County Highway Department responded, improving corridor driving surfaces, and I-94 westbound lanes were reopened at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the Jackson County crashes.