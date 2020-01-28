CHIPPEWA FALLS — A unique mix of cultures portrayed through song can be experienced Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
Gina Chavez is a 10-time Austin Music Award winning Latin pop songstress who is making her first appearance in the city Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts. Her performance is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Chavez has gained critical and commercial acclaim since beginning her performing career in 2007, including topping both the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts and appearing on the increasingly popular National Public Radio Tiny Desk Concerts video series in 2015. Her latest record, “Light Beam,” is a mix of Latin folk/pop, R&B, jazz and introspective singer-songwriter cuts Chavez said tells the story of her life experiences.
“My music is very personal,” Chavez said.
“I share my story from the stage. I like to take my audience on a journey, not only a rhythmic journey through all of the places we’ve been through and bring those experiences back onto the stage, but also a personal journey of growing up Catholic and loving my faith and then falling in love with a woman when I was in college and the journey that brought. I like to think of it as a big living room and we laugh, cry and party it up.”
For the past few years Chavez and her band have traveled the globe serving as musical ambassadors for the U.S. State Department, similar to when Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong traveled to Egypt decades ago for the purpose of improving diplomatic relations with other nations. The legs of the tour took her band to embassies in areas such as Central Asia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Guatemala, Venezuela and Costa Rica.
While these programs put on by the American Music Abroad organization were a blessing as they allowed the group to play music across the globe, Chavez said the most rewarding part of the experience was being able to meet and get to know people from all over the world.
“We’ve been so blessed to be able to share music around the world, but it’s been even better to get to know people from all over the world,” Chavez said. “It’s amazing to me how different as our cultures might seem like the languages we speak, the food we eat, the clothes we wear and the way the buildings look, we’re all the same. We all want to be loved for who we are.”
Apart from the rousing melodies, styles and songs Chavez and her band perform, another aspect of her music which allows her to connect on a deeper level with her audience is the fact she is still trying to connect with her heritage, as most people are. Chavez is a half-Mexican, half-Swiss-German woman who said her connection to the genre of music she performs stems from a curiosity of where she comes from and what experiences she might’ve missed out on not being raised in a traditional fashion.
“I’ve always felt very drawn to my Latino roots, and music has been a way for me to immerse myself in that even though I didn’t grow up with it,” Chavez said. “In a lot of ways we are able to connect with audiences because I come from a similar background. The idea that there were generations of my family that were discriminated against so they stopped teaching the culture to us is really unfortunate. There are a lot of us out there who feel detached from our routes. We are a country of immigrants and if we didn’t come from all over the place, we wouldn’t be there. We do sound different, and it’s definitely fusion music and it reflects who we are.”
Chavez’s performances have something to offer a wide range of listeners. From tender ballads, to complex percussion laden instrumental passages to upbeat Latin dance music, her performance is sure to be a memorable one Heyde Center attendees won’t forget Thursday night.