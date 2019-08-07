CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a car that once was registered to Ritchie German Jr. as they attempt to wrap up their investigation into the fatal shootings that left five people dead over the weekend of July 26-28.
The blue 1999 Pontiac Sunfire is a four-door sedan, with a Wisconsin license plate 627-MUK.
“This vehicle is registered to Ritchie Glenn German Jr.,” the department’s Facebook page states. “If you feel you have seen this vehicle, possibly abandoned or you have purchased this vehicle, please call 715-726-7714.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his hope is that locating the car can help unravel some final mysteries of this case, particularly the location of German’s personal property, from clothing to belongings. While there were indications that Ritchie German lived — at least part-time — with his mother, Bridget German, at her house at 16964 54th Ave. in the town of Lafayette, Kowalczyk said they only found a few paper documents of his there. His clothes and belongings weren’t there.
Kowalczyk said they checked with the state on all items German had registered to him, and it turned up the information on this car, last registered in 2017.
“We’re looking for who he may have sold it to, or if it’s in a salvage yard,” Kowalczyk said.
Other aspects of the investigation are winding down, as police have interviewed his family members and examined data on German’s cell phone. German’s phone showed he had made very few calls and written very few texts in the weeks leading up to the shootings.
“His (phone) usage is not standard,” Kowalczyk said.
There is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shootings at either location.
German shot and killed his 66-year-old mother, Bridget German, his 32-year-old brother, Douglas German, and Douglas’ eight-year-old son, Calvin, at the home in the Lafayette home, likely July 26 or July 27, based on when those three people were last seen alive.
German then shot and killed 24-year-old Laile Vang at her Lake Hallie home at 13578 45th Ave. at 10:20 p.m. July 28. He then shot and killed himself.
Vang’s funeral will be Sunday at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. She will be buried Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Vang’s parents were each shot in an arm as they raised them in a defensive posture; each injury was severe enough that each damaged arm was later amputated. An online fundraiser at gofundme.com has raised more than $45,800 in the past week for the Vang family for medical expenses.
A fundraiser also has been set up to honor Bridget, Doug and Calvin, by placing a bench in their name at the Irvine Park band shell. As of mid-day Wednesday, $1,090 of a $2,000 goal has been raised.
Even if the car is located, Kowalczyk said it probably won’t answer the big unanswered question of why the shootings occurred.