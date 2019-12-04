Delivering a death notification is among the worst parts of serving in law enforcement, area chiefs agree. And a death over the holidays is even more devastating.
On Thanksgiving morning, Barron County had one of those unfortunate cases. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his officers responded to a one-vehicle rollover east of Cumberland.
The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Cole Schiebel of Kewaskum was extricated from his vehicle, and life-saving measures were administered, but Schiebel died from his injuries.
Kewaskum is located southeast of Fond du Lac; Schiebel was in Barron County on a hunting trip. Barron County officials reached out to the Kewaskum Police Department, who wound up delivering the death notification to Schiebel’s sister, who then had to pass along the news to the rest of the family, many of whom were hunting, Fitzgerald said.
“It ruined a Thanksgiving for a family,” Fitzgerald said. “Their life gets turned upside down.”
Fitzgerald said officers determined that “road conditions and alcohol were factors” in the crash and Schiebel’s death.
Just in the past two weeks, Barron County deputies arrested one person for a 15th drunken driving offense, and another person for a 6th drunk-driving offense. Between those two cases and the traffic fatality, Fitzgerald said he wanted to remind people about the importance of not drinking and driving, particularly over the holidays.
“We always put out an alert on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been called ‘wasted Wednesday.’ With deer hunting, and Christmas parties, it’s a festive time of the year. Hopefully, people are happier. They just need to be smart, and make sure our roads are safe.”
Fitzgerald hopes the reminders are having an impact on keeping drunken driving cases down during the holiday season.
“I don’t want to say there is an uptick, but we don’t want to see an uptick,” he said.
Drunken driving cases handled by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department have actually been on a bit of a decline. In 2015, they handled 151 OWI cases. That dropped to 102 in 2016, went back up to 124 in 2017, then dropped to 93 in 2018. Through Nov. 30, the department has handled 75 cases this year. Fitzgerald reiterated those are just cases by his department, and not other law enforcement agencies in Barron County.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer echoed Fitzgerald’s concerns, saying that no officer wants to be put in a position of having to deliver a death notification because of an alcohol-related crash.
“You talk to anyone in law enforcement about their worst day on the job, and they’ll probably say it was delivering a death notification,” Cramer said. “And it’s not just law enforcement. EMS workers, they are all impacted; no one wants someone to die on their shift.”
Cramer said while more people have time off from work over the holidays, he hasn’t seen a particular upswing in drunken driving cases this time of year.
“It’s there all year round,” Cramer said.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk agreed that he hasn’t ever noticed a spike in drunken driving cases over the holidays.
“I think people are mindful that drinking and driving isn’t tolerated by law enforcement,” Kowalczyk said. “Over New Year’s, we are out in more force, so your chances of being caught or stopped are higher.”
Kowalczyk echoed Fitzgerald’s comments that he doesn’t want the public to put an officer in the position of having to deliver that death notification.
“Any officer’s nightmare is to knock on the door in the holidays and deliver a death notice to the family,” Kowalczyk said.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said very few officers are able to do that service without getting choked up.
“We always try to bring a chaplain along because they are skilled at that,” Kelm said. “It’s the surprise, the shock.”