In the wake of high-profile mass shootings across the country, several gun law reforms have been proposed in Wisconsin.
But significant change appears unlikely in a divisive debate in which lawmakers routinely split along party lines.
Proposals that Democrats call common-sense reforms to improve safety are pilloried as violations of constitutional rights and due process by Republicans.
And with Republicans controlling both houses of the state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the statehouse, the standoff doesn't seem likely to end anytime soon.
The divide was on full display last week when Evers, in response to a question from a reporter at a news conference about other gun control bills, said he would "consider" a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke that would require people to sell off their assault-style weapons, even though no such proposal is in the works in Wisconsin.
Republicans pounced, issuing a flurry of statements attacking the idea of mandatory buybacks of the kind of semi-automatic weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings.
"Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore, they want to take your guns away," said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
"Make no mistake about it," GOP congressional candidate and state Sen. Tom Tiffany of Minocqua said, "the phrase 'mandatory gun buybacks' is just liberal rhetoric for gun confiscation. My constituents sent me to Madison to uphold our Constitution, and that includes the 2nd Amendment."
For his part, the governor stressed that his focus was on expanding background checks for gun buyers and so-called red-flag legislation that would allow judges to take guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others — two proposals put forward by Democratic legislators that polls show are popular with the public but have been rejected by Republican legislative leaders.
West-central Wisconsin lawmakers, contacted this week by the Leader-Telegram, reflected the partisan divide.
Democratic state Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire and Sen. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick both insisted the mandatory gun buyback issue wasn't even worth talking about because there is no such proposal being discussed in Wisconsin.
"It's not something we're talking about," Smith said. "There is no bill. It's not something people are in favor of, and it's definitely not in our sights."
Smith did go so far as to say, "We should all be able to talk about ideas and consider them."
However, Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, took a strong stand against the possibility of mandatory buybacks.
"We should not be taking guns and rights away from law-abiding citizens," Pronschinske said. "If we start with one particular thing, whether it's an assault weapon or any other type of firearm, it can go to something else. It's a slippery slope."
He said the founding fathers made the Second Amendment clear when they wrote, 'The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.'"
Democrats and Republicans agreed on one aspect of the debate — that safety is important — but that's about where the consensus ended.
"I believe firmly that all Wisconsinites want safety, and that we can find solutions that don’t violate the due process rights of our citizens, or the basic ability to defend our families and ourselves," Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said in a statement.
Emerson agreed with the desire for safety and also the need to balance protecting constitutional rights with protecting people.
"The scales are tipping one way very heavily right now. We're not protecting people going to movies, parks, concerts, schools, churches or workplaces (where mass shootings have taken place)," she said. "I think people are just filled with fear right now."
The Democrats said the red-flag proposal, which would create extreme risk protection orders, and the universal background check bill, which would close loopholes in background check requirements, represent a step in the right direction.
"It is long past time for our state to take common sense measures to prevent the scourge of gun violence," Emerson said in a statement. "The vast majority of Wisconsinites, including most gun owners, support ERPO laws. Unfortunately, legislative Republicans continue to stand in the way of common sense gun safety reform."
She emphasized that nobody is trying to take away responsible gun ownership.
"In other states that have enacted ERPO legislation, firearm suicide rates and other extreme risk incidents have declined," Emerson said. "I want everyone in Wisconsin to be able to live without the fear of losing a loved one to suicide by firearm and without the constant threat of gun violence."
Smith called the red-flag bill "an opportunity to save lives."
"Wisconsin is not immune to the public health epidemic of gun violence affecting the nation," Smith said in a statement. "Communities across the state have dealt with the direct impact of mass shootings and suicide by firearm. I hope that the Republicans can set aside their political differences to join my Democratic colleagues in supporting this critical legislation."
But Wisconsin Republicans have long maintained that restricting access to guns wouldn't stop mass shootings and could infringe on Second Amendment rights. They say the answer is focusing on mental health.
Pronschinske said he is concerned that a red-flag flag law would be a violation of Second Amendment and due process rights.
"My concern is that it suggests you're guilty until proven innocent, and it should be the other way around," he said, adding that he also worries about the danger to law enforcement officers expected to approach a potentially dangerous person about taking away their guns.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, called for increased funding for mental health treatment and increased violence prevention awareness.
"I think mental illness is the biggest factor in these tragedies, so if individuals can get increased access to treatment, it would be a huge step in the right direction," he said.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, expressed optimism that a new task force on suicide prevention and increased funding approved for mental health services for students would help alleviate the problem of suicide by firearm.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said she believes "we need swift and deliberate action, with due process, for people who have mental health issues that pose a threat," but added that she isn't sure the proposed red-flag law would accomplish that.
Regarding background checks, Bernier said she believes they should be required for sales at gun shows but not for transactions among family members.
Emerson said background checks should be required for all gun purchases, whether from a dealer, gun show or private individual.
"We shouldn't have one set of laws for certain people and another set of laws for everyone else," she said.
But Pronschinske said he doesn't think any of the gun control proposals would have much impact on mass shootings.
"If someone is committed to doing one of these horrific acts, they're going to find a way to get a gun, whether illegally or by stealing it," Pronschinske said.
Though the prospects for the Democratic bills appear dim, Smith warned that politicians who take no meaningful action to prevent gun violence may ultimately pay a price at the ballot box.
"I really do think this next generation is going to make politicians pay for not doing something," he said.
Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, who has seen the impact of gun violence firsthand in her role as a medical examiner, called firearm laws a "prickly topic to say the least" and said she has many constituents on both sides of the issues.
But she also acknowledged that the threat of mass shootings, for instance, has changed the way that she and most other people live their lives, noting that she no longer attends a concert or big outdoor event without pondering where a shooter might hide.
"Once it's no longer just a battle cry for both sides and we're actually open to having a conversation and being open and honest," Schachtner said, "then maybe we can come together and come up with a consensus and some solutions."