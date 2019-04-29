Convicted of theft and misconduct in office, Larry Lokken and Kay Onarheim were ordered to pay $681,847 in restitution to their former employer, Eau Claire County.
Onarheim, who worked in the county treasurer’s office for 34 years, agreed to sign over half her monthly retirement benefits to make restitution. Lokken, the county’s elected treasurer for 38 years, did not.
“That just didn’t make sense to us,” said Mark Beckfield, one of two Eau Claire Count supervisors to propose a resolution last year requesting a change in state law that would allow state and local governments to access Wisconsin Retirement System accounts of public employees convicted of stealing money from state or local government employers. The other was Steve Chilson.
In response to that resolution, which was approved 21-1, state Rep. Warren Petryk, R Pleasant Valley, and state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, Monday announced legislation to change the law.
Their proposal, according to Petryk, would allow a judge to order the Wisconsin Retirement System to withhold up to 25 percent for restitution if all of the following conditions are met:
• The crime for which the restitution is ordered is both theft and misconduct in public office.
• The crime resulted in a loss to the defendant’s employer and the defendant’s employer participates in the Wisconsin Retirement System.
• The crime is a felony.
“What this bill will do is … create a tool for judges to be able to bring fiscal restorative justice for the … taxpayers of Wisconsin,” Petryk said.
“It’s an exciting step for us, and we’re happy that it’s moving forward,” Chilson said.
The proposed legislation was modeled on best practices from 25 other states that have laws allowing for court-ordered restitution from a state pension for cases of theft and misconduct in office.
“This unfortunately is not a new issue,” Bernier said. “(It’s happened in Eau Claire County,) it’s happened in Barron County, and it’s happened in other municipalities.”
While she is hoping the change in law will deter others from similar crimes, the measure will create an opportunity for communities to recoup some of their losses if it becomes law, Bernier said.
The lawmakers will seek co-sponsors in the coming week, Petryk said.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, hasn’t seen the bill yet, but he said he supports its concept.
“We need stronger protections in place to protect taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars and to deter future individuals from committing embezzlement,” Smith said in a statement.
State Reps. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, and Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, attended the news conference as did Eau Claire County Board Chairman Nick Smiar, Beckfield and Chilson.
“It’s about time we get some … common-sense laws that will protect the taxpayers,” Beckfield said.
Lokken and Onarheim were convicted in 2016 of stealing $625,758 from Eau Claire County between 2011 and 2013. Further investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department indicated an additional $762,579 was stolen between 2001 and 2010.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9½ years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for five felony counts of theft and three felony counts of misconduct in office for his role in the theft.
Less than two months later, Theisen sentenced Onarheim to eight years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision.
The judge also ordered them to pay restitution in full by July 2020 to avoid serving an additional five years each in prison. Payments could be made in any amount by both parties.
As of early March, Lokken and Onarheim have paid almost $70,000 in court-ordered restitution, with $37,357.53 going to Eau Claire County and $32,494.62 going to the Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co., according to the state Department of Corrections.
In late 2016, Eau Claire County agreed to a $1 million settlement with its insurance company. Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, any restitution paid by either defendant was to go to the insurance company.
“It didn’t seem to make any sense that a theft of this magnitude could go on and really there (wasn’t) anything to right the wrong in terms of what was done to taxpayers,” Chilson said.