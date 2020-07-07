CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lawsuit has been filed against a Cadott ranch for failing to care for bison on their farm, causing deaths to some animals and many to be underweight and emaciated.
NSB Ranches LLC of Rice Lake filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court against Grand View Bison Ranch, 1492 240th St., Cadott. Grand View Bison Ranch has 45 days to respond.
The Ruder Ware law firm of Eau Claire is representing NSB Ranches. The lawsuit states that NSB Ranches has been raising and processing bison for 25 years, and all bison are grass-fed animals. They entered into an agreement with Grand View Bison Ranch in December 2016 to place bison at the Cadott location, paying GVBR $1.35 per head per day; it is unclear how many bison were sent to the Cadott farm. Ruder Ware officials didn't immediately return calls for comment.
As part of the grazing contract, NSB Ranches provided $100,000 to pay for corral materials and for fences to be constructed.
However, “NSB became concerned that GVBR had yet to erect appropriate fencing and other physical structures necessary to perform under the grazing contract and was not providing the bison with adequate food and water,” the lawsuit states.
NSB Ranches also learned that GVBR had been feeding hay to the animals.
A “massive pink eye outbreak” also occurred within the herd.
“Pink eye in a bison herd can occur when there is a lack of adequate grass for the herd,” the lawsuit states.
NSB Ranches paid for a corral system to be used to test the animals, and they paid the veterinary bills and cost of medicine. This process caused the animals to lose out on five weeks of “prime grazing in the summer, when bison gain weight.”
“At the January 2018 weigh-in, the bison herd was severely underweight and was not even close to meeting the requirements of the grazing contract,” the lawsuit states. “(GVBR) did not adequately feed the animals during the first quarter of 2018. This resulted in many of the bison becoming ill and malnourished. Between January 2018 and May 2018, the herd lost a collective 40,000 pounds.”
NSB Ranches employees visited the site in April 2018 and were concerned with what they observed.
“At least two bison had been shot on site because of their physical condition and others were significantly malnourished,” the lawsuit states. “Several additional animals had to be sent to a kill facility.”
The two-year contract with Grand View Bison Ranch was canceled in April 2018. The rest of the herd rebounded because of “significant amounts of money and resources” used to get them healthy.
Veterinarians determined the decline of the animals “was solely due to malnutrition and emaciation,” the lawsuit claims.
The case has been assigned to Judge Steve Cray. No future court dates have been set at this time.