EAU CLAIRE — Of the $46.1 million that Eau Claire is planning for capital projects next year, nearly one quarter of that is focused on a part of the city where a major event center will be built.
The city’s proposed capital improvement plan has $10.8 million specified for upgrades to Menomonie Street, a pedestrian trail underpass and an incentive to boost the seating capacity of the Sonnentag Centre.
Though the figure appears in the proposed 2022-26 capital improvement plan released last week, city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said there are still multiple steps to go before the funding is approved.
“Everything will need to come back to the City Council in the form of a development agreement,” he said.
That document between the city and Eau Claire Community Complex — the nonprofit created to own the Sonnentag Centre — is anticipated to reach the council’s desk this summer. Following that, the council will still need to approve the capital projects spending as part of the 2022 budget in November.
But the inclusion of the public works projects in the plan for next year does show the accelerating speed at which the event center is moving forward after years of planning.
Kicked off in 2014 with a $10 million donation from UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag that included 21 acres of land along Menomonie Street that had been used by their company, County Materials Corp., the project was in a holding pattern earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic but shifted into high gear last month.
In a mid-April referendum on the university campus, 60% of students who voted agreed to a $90 per semester fee to pay for the lease and operation of the Sonnentag Centre, which would be added to students’ bills when the building opens.
That necessary approval served as the catalyst for fundraisers to reach out to potential donors, proceed with detailed construction documents and prepare to seek the blessings of UW System and local officials.
“This summer to early fall is really crucial to all of it,” said Kimera Way, president of Eau Claire Community Complex Inc. and executive director of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
The UW System Board of Regents is needed to approve the student fee increase and lease for the building, votes that Way is hoping can fit into their June or July meetings.
Locally, the designs for the center will face reviews of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission and the city’s Waterways and Parks Commission. The City Council will have a vote on those designs, plus the development agreement mentioned by Winzenz.
The construction site on Menomonie Street — a fenced-off area where County Materials buildings used to be — won’t change much in coming months, but Way said there is lots of “behind-the-scenes” work going on.
“There may not be visible activity at the site this summer,” she said, “but people should know a tremendous amount of work is going into having everything ready.”
Optimism that the Sonnentag Centre will break ground this year is being tempered by heavy competition for construction materials as demand for them surges while supplies struggle to keep up.
“Ideally we would like to start this year,” Way said, “but realistically, with supply chain issues, we’ll be looking at early spring (2022) starting construction now.”
The Sonnentag Centre is planned as a complex including a major event center with 5,100 seats, a fitness center, an indoor synthetic turf fieldhouse and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine center and imaging clinic.
UW-Eau Claire’s portion of the complex is estimated to cost between $70 million and $75 million, Way said Tuesday.
The city’s incentive toward the project helped push the event center capacity from 4,100 to 5,100, making it more attractive to larger events to come to Eau Claire.
That’s part of the $10.8 million the city is proposing to spend next year to make way for the Sonnentag Centre and other developments expected to join it.
To handle rising traffic around the new complex, Menomonie Street would be widened, along with improvements to the intersections at 10th Avenue and Carson Park Drive.
A pedestrian trail that currently crosses Menomoine Street would instead go under the roadway by creating an underpass, which the city is hoping to pay for with the help of state transportation safety aid money.
But for the most part, the city’s costs will be paid through Eau Claire’s newest tax increment financing district — a government tool that uses property taxes on new construction in a specific area to pay for public improvements there that helped spur development. TIF District No. 14 covers a swath of land around Menomonie Street that includes the Sonnentag Centre site and nearby properties as well.
While the event center is expected to be tax-exempt, the Mayo Clinic Health System facility, a hotel expected to go up next to the complex and other businesses following them would pay taxes that would help the TIF district.
“We anticipate that other development will occur in the district will be taxable as well,” Winzenz said.
The plan for TIF District No. 14 shows the city’s costs for public improvements and incentives around the Sonnentag Centre will be paid off in less than 20 years by property taxes on new development. Following that, the TIF district can close and the new buildings there will become part of the regular property tax rolls.
In addition to $10.8 million planned in the TIF district, the city is putting additional money toward the Sonnentag Centre and that section of Menomonie Street.
The City Council voted last year to provide a $1.5 million matching contribution specifically to make the event center use green energy technology to reduce its reliance on the power grid. That contribution also requires the building to serve as an emergency community shelter in the event of a natural disaster.
Last year the city also set aside $750,000 to replace aging sewer lines that run around the center’s site, serving it and other buildings in the vicinity.
The city’s budget explained that running new piping would be more economical if it’s done before the center and public improvements are made there.
“We wouldn’t want to put a brand new trail and other improvements over an 82-year-old pipe,” Winzenz said.