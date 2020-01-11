A proposed city ordinance that would make replacing some lead water pipes mandatory for Eau Claire homeowners is slated for a public discussion and a vote at the Eau Claire City Council on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The ordinance would require city residents to replace eligible lead pipes, or service lines, that connect their homes to the city’s water supply.
The city has partially reimbursed property owners who voluntarily choose to replace their lead water pipes through a program that began in 2017.
But the ordinance would make those replacements mandatory in some situations. If the city reconstructs a street and replaces the public water mains, or if a water main bursts, homeowners with lines connected to those mains would have 90 days to replace their lead lines, said Jeff Pippenger, director of community services.
The average cost to homeowners of replacing lead water lines is about $2,400, Pippenger said.
To defray the cost, homeowners can apply for reimbursement for up to $2,000 through the city, which received $800,000 in grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources between 2017 and 2018 for the project.
The city has said it plans to seek another $400,000 from the DNR to continue funding the project, Pippenger said in December. But if outside funding dries up, the city plans to create another form of financial assistance for homeowners: grants, loans or another method, according to the ordinance.
Since 2017, 193 lead pipes have been replaced, and the city has reimbursed homeowners to the tune of $380,000, Pippenger said. But still needing to be replaced are about 829 pipes on private property and about 817 on city-owned property, according to the ordinance. Eligible lines range in age from 85 to 135 years old.
Pippenger said he doesn’t expect strong pushback at a public hearing Monday: “I haven’t heard anything,” he said. “The purpose of this is really to protect the public health and safety. The challenge we have is on the customer side is, that’s private property. We don’t typically don’t do anything with that part of the service. That’s the other reason why if grant funding (for the program) dries up for some reason, we’re committed to continue the program by looking at developing more money to cover it.”
In the existing program, if an eligible low-income property owner isn’t able to write a check upfront, the city has helped by paying a contractor, then seeking reimbursement itself through the DNR grants, Pippenger said, adding that the city may continue that part of the program.
Sonnentag contribution under discussion
The council may vote on an early agreement to contribute to the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex project on Menomonie Street as soon as Jan. 27, said City Manager Dale Peters.
City staff are slated to “provide an update and seek further parameters and direction” with council members on the Sonnentag project Monday in closed session, Peters said.
As of early January, the city hasn’t decided to what extent, if at all, it will contribute financially to the project. City staff is working on a memorandum of intent that would include adding more seats to the Sonnentag complex, making it a larger venue that could hold bigger crowds, Peters said.
He initially anticipated the council would discuss that preliminary agreement with Visit Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire and the project’s developer, the Eau Claire Community Complex, on Tuesday.
But after the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley’s December announcement it would withdraw from the project due to fundraising concerns, the project needed “fundamental reimagining” of the basketball courts, sports center and facility needs, Peters said.
“Monday night is an update to the council and seeking some further direction,” Peters said. “At this point we’re pushing out the consideration of the high-level memorandum of intent from Tuesday (Jan. 13) to a new target date of Jan. 27.”
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• A public discussion Monday on removing parking meters at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s lower-level parking area. The changes would expand parking for seniors, people with physical disabilities, expecting parents, families with young children and people briefly stopping to pick up or return library materials, said library director Pamela Westby in a November letter to the library board. It may also change parking time limits in the lot. The ordinance is also slated for discussion by the council Tuesday.
• The first reading of an ordinance to rezone the former site of the Little Red Elementary School on Highway 37, which the school district sold to the Plumbers and Steamfitters UA Local 434 in October. The measure would rezone the roughly 12-acre parcel from public to community commercial-planned development.
• A proposal slated for discussion Tuesday for the city to renew a five-year agreement with Eau Claire Youth Hockey to hold events at the Hobbs Municipal Ice Center, and to renew a similar agreement with Center Ice Club to sell beer at some Hobbs Ice Center events.
• A public hearing Monday on an update to the Third Ward Neighborhood Plan, and possible council action Tuesday. The Plan Commission gave its approval last week to the updated plan.