Wherever Teryn Karlstad took the field, success followed.
Whether it was on the hardwood or the pitch, award-winning performances came on a seemingly daily basis.
The recently-graduated Regis Rambler was dominant on both the basketball court and soccer field, and her accolades showed it: Karlstad was the All-Northwest basketball player of the year, and followed that up with All-Area soccer player of the year a few months later.
And as 2019 comes to a close, she's earned another honor — 2019 Leader-Telegram female athlete of the year.
Karlstad routinely found her way into the box score, whether it was leading the area in scoring on the basketball court or in goal scoring in soccer. And she was an accomplished volleyball player too.
“Athletes like that don’t come around all the time,” Regis/McDonell girls soccer coach Scott Hoffmann said in the spring. “She was a special individual.”
As a Ramblers basketball player, she averaged 21 points and 15.2 points per game her senior year. Her 505 points and 350 rebounds were both area bests. She was the driving force behind Regis capturing a fourth consecutive Western Cloverbelt Conference championship.
Simply put, the forward did it all for the Ramblers.
“Most of the girls looked at her as the leader of the team, she’s the one that can step up and say something and everyone else is going to be quiet and listen,” Regis girls basketball coach Patrick Boughton said after the season. “She just has that presence about her, when she speaks, the other girls are going to listen.”
Karlstad earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, and was a third team all-state selection by the Associated Press.
She led Regis to the regional finals, where her high school career came to an end with a loss to Durand. Her basketball path has continued though; she now plays at NCAA Division III St. Thomas. She has not yet played as a freshman for the Tommies.
Following the conclusion of the basketball season, Karlstad got to work on the soccer field. And that wasn't an easy task, by any means.
The graduation of Regis/McDonell's top scorers left a void at the top of the Saints' formation. So Karlstad, a midfielder by trade, was asked to move to forward.
"Our first practice of the year, coach told me he was going to need me to score goals this year,” Karlstad said in June. “We needed someone to fill their shoes, and he noticed that I could do that.”
After bagging 33 goals, it's safe to say the move worked. She helped lead the Saints to a 12-4-1 record over the course of the spring, perhaps highlighted by a 5-1 win over Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in which Karlstad scored all five of the team's goals.
“Her ability to put pace on that shot is unlike any player that I’ve ever coached, girls soccer-wise,” Hoffmann said.
She helped take the Saints to the regional finals as a senior before wrapping up her high school days.
When all was said and done, things couldn't have gone much better for Karlstad after the start of the new year.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said. “I had the best senior year I could. ... I tried to make it as fun as possible because (in college) I won’t get the opportunity to play three sports. I just wanted to enjoy it as much as I could.”