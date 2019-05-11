ALTOONA
Eau Claire Golf & Country Club
18 holes, private
Par: 71.
About the course: Spread out over 250 acres of mature, wooded terrain, including sweeping hillsides and towering white pines. Otter Creek runs through several holes on the center of the course.
Notes: Guests may accompany members. Green fees for guests are $49.50 for nine holes and $91.75 for 18 holes.
Yardage: Back tees (6,736 yards/138 slope/73.3 rating), middle tees (6,362/132/71.4), burgandy tees (5,729/125/68.7), gold tees (5,543/131/ 72.6), forward tees (5,128/125/70.2).
Directions: From Highway 53, follow Highland Avenue to Altoona, take a left on Wilson Drive and take the first left onto Fairway Drive. Follow the curve to the right, which changes to Clubview Lane.
Website: ecgcc.com.
Phone: 715-836-8420.
EAU CLAIRE
Hickory Hills Golf & Country Club
18 holes, public
Par: 63
About the course: Suitable for all levels and ages; offers challenges for more experienced golfers but great for beginners and recreational players as well. Water on five holes; rolling hills. Front nine is longer and more open, while back nine is slightly shorter going into the woods on holes No. 15 and 16. Both uphills and downhills in the front nine.
Notes: Mondays 7 a.m. to noon and Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (April to September) nine holes, beverage (beer, soda, water) for $12. Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday after 4 p.m. for $1 per hole. Students, active military, $1 per hole anytime with ID. For deals and specials, text hickory to 51660.
Yardage: Blue tees (4,195 yards/60.0 slope/96 rating), white tees (3,979/58.9/91).
Directions: Four miles south of I-94 on Highway 93, turn left onto Hickory Road.
Website: golfhickoryhills.com.
Phone: 715-878-4543.
Mill Run
18 holes; public
Par: 71.
About the course: Water on nine holes with three ponds and one creek; open fairways but undulating greens guarded by water; known for gusting winds.
Notes: Leagues include seniors on Monday morning, match play on Monday night, two-person scramble leagues on Monday nights, ladies on Tuesday night, ladies on Wednesday morning, men on Wednesday afternoon, ladies on Thursday night and Sunday couples league. Daily morning and weekend twilight rates, see website for details. Friday Fun special features 18 holes with cart for $29 ($20 walking) or 9 holes with cart for $20 ($12 walking).
Yardage: Blue tees (6,025 yards/116 slope/68.8 rating), white tees (5,566/113M/128W/67.1M/71.9W), red tees (4,780/100M/111W/64.2M/68.1W).
Directions: From 1-94, exit east onto Highway 124 (North Crossing) and then turn right onto Highway TT (Kane Road). Courses are about 1/2 mile on the left.
Website: wildridgegolf.com/mill-run.
Phone: 715-858-7960.
Wild Ridge
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: Scottish links-style with bentgrass tees, fairways and greens. Sixty bunkers; mounded, undulating fairways weave their way through what were once farmlands. Five holes play through the wooded hilltop area. Known as the premier course for championship golf in the Chippewa Valley. First tee is elevated.
Notes: Leagues include Monday night match play, Monday night scramble, Wednesday night men’s and Thursday night men’s. Twilight special (every day after 4 p.m.) $45 for 18 holes/$30 for nine holes (includes carts) or $30 for 18 holes/$20 for nine holes (walking).
Yardage: Black tees (7,034 yards/136 slope/74.6 rating), gold tees (6,607/134/72.3), blue tees (6,410/132/71.3), white tees (6,175/130/70.5), red tees (5,791/129/68.8).
Directions: From 1-94, exit east onto Highway 124 (North Crossing) and then turn right onto Highway TT (Kane Road). Courses are about 1/2 mile on the left.
Website: wildridgegolf.com.
Phone: 715-858-7960.
Pine Meadow Golf Course
9 holes, public
Par: 27.
About the course: Par 3, nine-hole golf course that is fun for golfers at every skill level. One bunker, one pond; small and sloped greens. Three sand traps were added last fall. Great for short-game practice.
Notes: Leagues include Monday morning ladies, Tuesday morning ladies, Wednesday night men, Thursday morning ladies and Thursday night ladies. Home to two HD golf simulators, $20 per hour, $15 per half-hour. The course added a new golf pro, Mark Barstad.
Yardage: White tees 1,127 yards; red tees 1,082 yards.
Directions: From 1-94, exit onto Highway 93 north and take first left (Golf Road). The course is about one-half mile on the right.
Website: pinemeadowgolfclubinc.com
Phone: 715-832-6011.
Princeton Valley Golf Course
18 holes, public
Par: 36.
About the course: Full length rolling manicured layout with tree-framed fairways and water on holes 5, 6 and 9. With seven sets of tees, the course is designed for all skill levels and ability.
Notes: Senior, student, military and junior rates available. Golf and driving range annual memberships and punch cards available as well. Features full-length driving range with convenient credit card ball dispenser; woods, irons and wedges with yardage flags. Pub and grill open to the public from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Yardage: Black tees (3330 yards/128 slope/71.6 rating), Blue tees (3,224 yards/128 slope/70.6 rating), White tees (3,028 yards/121 slope/68.6 rating), Gold tees (2,706yards/113 slope/66 rating), Red tees (2,398 yards/115 slope/67.2 rating).
Directions: From Business Highway 53, exit east on Highway 124 (North Crossing). Turn left on McKinley Road, take a right on La Salle Street and turn left on Gooder Street.
Website: www.princetonvalley.com
Phone: 715-834-3334.
CHIPPEWA FALLS
Lake Hallie Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 70
About the course: Built in 1925. Clubhouse overlooks Chippewa River and Lake Hallie. Water comes into play on lower nine holes.
Notes: Call for league information.
Yardage: Back tees (5,885 yards/124 slope/68.3 rating), middle tees (5,334/116/65.6), front tees (4,882/112/63.1).
Directions: From Highway 53, exit west onto County Road J and turn left onto 110th Street.
Website: lakehalliegolf.com.
Phone: 715-861-5442.
Lake Wissota Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 71 men, 72 women.
About the course: Finishing holes offer scenic views of adjacent Lake Wissota; large, fast greens; clubhouse is a replica of the one at famed Augusta National, the home of Masters.
Notes: Senior and junior weekday specials and membership specials available.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,106 yards/121 slope/69.9 rating), white tees (5,739/116/68.3), red tees (4,815/115/68.5).
Directions: From Highway 53, exit onto Highway S and go east 6 miles before taking a left on 97th avenue.
Website: lakewissotagolf.com.
Phone: 888-382-4780.
Ojibwa Golf & Bowl
Nine holes, public
Par: 35.
About the course: Rolling terrain, tricky back-to-back par-3s on holes No. 4 and 5; water on four holes; clubhouse complex includes eight bowling lanes.
Notes: Two-man scramble league on Monday, men’s leagues on Tuesday and Wednesday, women’s league on Thursday morning. Senior special before 1 p.m. daily. Youth golf special before 2 p.m. daily. Military discount offered.
Yardage: Blue tees (2,868 yards/111 slope/32.9 rating), white tees (2,758/109/32.4), red tees (2,464/103/31).
Directions: From Highway 53, exit onto Country Road S and go east 2 miles. From Highway 124, course is 1 mile north of Leinenkugel’s.
Website: ojibwagc.com.
Phone: 715-723-8823
MENOMONIE
Tanglewood Greens
18 holes, public
Par: 71
About the course: Water on nine holes with three ponds and one creek; open fairways but undulating greens guarded by water; known for gusting winds.
Notes: Men’s leagues available this summer. Junior rates are $7 for nine holes and $14 for 18 holes. All you can play with cart on Mondays for $40.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,338 yards/125 slope/70.4 rating), white tees (5,966/120/68.8), gold tees (5,408/111/67.1), red tees (4,706/111/68.0).
Directions: Exit Highway 25 south to 21st Avenue, turn left on 9th Street and turn right on Tanglewood Drive. Course is on the left.
Website: tanglewoodgreens.com.
Phone: 715-235-9808.
Menomonie Country Club
Nine holes, public
Par: 30.
About the course: Executive length; has been in operation for more than 70 years.
Notes: Co-ed league on Mondays. Women’s league on Wednesdays. Men’s league on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Weekday before noon nine holes for $10. Monday all day with cart for $25.
Yardage: White tees (1,911 yards/90 slope/21.9 rating), red tees (1,717/87/29.7).
Directions: From 1-94, exit south onto Highway 25. At second stoplight, take a right on Highway 12 and then turn left on Heller Road.
Website: menomoniegolfandcountryclub.com
Phone: 715-235-3595.
Pinewood Golf Course
Nine holes, public
Par: 29.
About the course: Shortest hole is 104-yard No. 1; longest No. 2 at 254 yards.
Notes: Monday night league at 5:15 p.m., spots still open. Wednesday scramble league, 2-3 player teams. Thursday fun league at 10 a.m., open to anyone. Spring rates are $9 for nine holes walking. Fish fry every Friday.
Yardage: 1,558 yards.
Directions: Course is a mile south of Menomonie High School. From 1-94, exit onto Highway 25 south and then turn right on 28th Avenue. Go about 2/3 mile and then turn left onto 440th Street. Course is a mile on the right.
Website: pinewoodgcr.com.
Phone: 715-235-2900.
Amery
Amery Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: Built in 1922 as one of the premier golf courses in northwestern Wisconsin. Provides a mix of challenges for golfers of all abilities with a variety of water, woods, sand and hills from hole to hole. The 10th hole offers a panoramic view and two bodies of water.
Practice range and pitching area available.
Notes: Men’s league: 18 holes shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Women’s leagues are also nine and 18 holes. Check website for more information on the women’s league and their start-up dates.
On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, you get a free cart and 18 holes for $25. Following the 18 you can continue to golf for the rest of the day with the cart for $15.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,235 yards/121 slope/70.2 rating), white tees (5,998/120/69), red tees (5,222/118/70.9), gold tees (5259 yards).
Directions: Half mile west of Highway 46 on County Road F.
Website: amerygolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-268-7213.
ARCADIA
Arcadia Country Club
Nine holes, public
Par: 35.
About the course: Lush greens, requires shots over scenic Turton Creek. Challenging holes on Nos. 7 and 8.
Notes: Home to a Monday night league. Restaurant inside clubhouse, specials online. Early bird special Monday through Friday $13.66, military special is nine holes with cart for $18.34. You can golf nine holes with a cart and get a half chicken dinner for $19.95.
Yardage: Blue tees (2,854 yards/117 slope/66.2 rating), white tees (2,571/114/65), red tees (2,518/114/67.8).
Directions: In Arcadia at intersection of Highways 93 and 95.
Website: arcadiacountryclub.com.
Phone: 608-323-3626.
BALSAM LAKE
Five Flags Country Club
Nine holes, public
Par: 36.
About the course: Several water hazards, wide forgiving fairways. Driving range and a practice putting green. Good for beginners and still a challenge for experts. Also features a full bar with snacks.
Notes: Friday night couples league. Night golf available on request. Host several tournaments throughout the year.
Yardage: 3,136 yards.
Website: Search Five Flags Country Club Estate on Facebook.
Phone: 715-825-2141.
BARRON
Rolling Oaks Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: Variety of terrain that includes oaks and pines strategically placed with a stream that runs through it.
Notes: Spring rates: nine holes, $13 walking/$19 with cart and 18 holes, $20 walking/$ 28 with cart. Ladies league Tuesdays starting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday couples league at 5:30 p.m., AARP league Thursday at 9 a.m. and men’s league Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,085 yards/122 slope/69.4 rating), white tees (5,708/114/68.3), red tees (4,736/110/68.5).
Directions: From Highway 53, take Highway 8 west to Barron. Course in on west edge of town.
Website: rollingoaksgolf.net.
Phone: 715-537-3409.
BIRCHWOOD
Tagalong Golf Course
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: A links style course influenced by St. Andrews with fairly open fairways. Lodge hosts to weddings and receptions. Ninehole course was built by wealthy businessman Frank Stout in 1916 for the private use of his family and guests. A second nine holes was added to now-public course in recent years.
Notes: Ladies league every Wednesday morning with shotgun start. Tuesday evening shotgun men’s league with two-man teams. 18-hole men’s league every Thursday afternoon with weekly signup. Twilight, senior, junior specials available. See website or call pro shop for details.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,386 yards/124 slope/71.1 rating), white tees (5,893/121/68.8), red tees (4,711/112/67.1), gold tees (5156/113/65.5).
Directions: 1 mile south of Birchwood on Highway 48 and then south 2 miles on Loch Lornand Boulevard.
Website: tagalonggolf.com.
Phone: 715-354-3458.
BLACK RIVER FALLS
Skyline Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: Combination of wide-open fairways on the front nine with elevation changes, and a back nine that cuts through a thick pine forest and follows a meandering creek.
Notes: If you took advantage of last year's new memberships special (half off membership off if you hadn’t been a member in the past three years), you get 25% off this year. Senior specials and young adult specials available. No charge for anyone 15 and younger.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,378 yards/121 slope/70.5 rating), white tees (5,853/113/68.6), gold tees (5,219/108/65.4), red tees (5,002/111/69.7).
Directions: From 1-94, exit west onto Highway A Tuesday. Take left on South 8th Street and right onto Golf Road.
Website: golfskyline.com.
Phone: 715-284-2613.
BLOOMER
Memorial Golf Course
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: Hilly terrain; water on No. 5; elevated No. 5 green and No. 6 tee offer scenic views; out-ofbounds markers leave little room for error on several tee shots.
Notes: Leagues starting the week of May 7: Men’s Monday afternoon, men’s Monday night, men’s Tuesday night and women’s Wednesday night. 18 holes with cart for $25 Monday through Thursday before 11 a.m., anytime Friday.
Yardage: Back tees (5,726 yards/119 slope/68 rating), middle tees (5368/115/65.8), front tees (4,652/108/63).
Directions: From Highway 53, take Highway 40 exit into Bloomer. Stay on Highway 40 (Main Street), turn right at 13th Avenue and go five blocks to course on the right.
Website: bloomergolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-568-1743.
BRUCE
Taylor’s Amacoy Golf Course
Nine holes, public
Website: Search Taylor's Amacoy Golf and Country Club on Facebook for information.
Phone: 715-868-6952.
CADOTT
Whispering Pines Golf Course
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: One of the area’s longest courses features uphill, par-5 No. 18, which measures 607 yards from blue tees. Two of four par-5 greens are virtually unreachable in two shots, barring two consecutive 300yard shots. Many greens located within groves and trees.
Notes: Leagues Monday through Thursday. Discounted membership fees for college students and juniors.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,733 yards/134 slope/72.9 rating), white tees (6,032/126/69.4), red tees (4,994/118/69.6).
Directions: From Highway 29, take Highway 27 exit to Cadott. Turn left on Highway X and go about 1 mile west of town.
Website: whisperingpinesgc.net.
Phone: 715-289-4653.
CHETEK
Sunset View Country Club
Nine holes, public
Par: 35.
About the course: One par-5 (dogleg No. 5), six par-4s and two par-3s. Four sets of tees. Hills and scenic views.
Notes: Leagues: Ladies Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., AARP Men’s Mondays at 9 a.m., Men’s Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., AARP Women’s Wednesday at 9 a.m. Senior rates (62-plus) $13 for nine holes walking and $20 for 18 holes walking. Madison’s award-winning Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream located in the golf shop. Back-9 Campground on south side of the course.
Yardage: Blue tees (2,796 yards/115 slope/32.9 rating), white tees (2,589/107/32.1), yellow tees (2,263/100/30.9), red tees (1,926/103/31.5).
Directions: From Highway 53, take Highway I to Chetek.
Highway I merges with Highway M, which goes to course located about 3 miles north of town.
Website: golfsunsetview.com.
Phone: 715-859-6311.
Sioux Creek Golf Course
Nine holes, public
Par: 36.
About the course: Plush fairways and greens. Tricky par-4 No. 4 is just 300 yards, but narrow fairway leads to green guarded by two bunkers. Scenery on No. 5 stretches along Chetek River and requires accurate approach shot. Full-length driving range.
Notes: Leagues this year include Tuesday Night Ladies, Monday Night Men’s, Thursday Night Men’s and Wednesday Senior Men’s (50-plus). Check website for specials.
Yardage: Blue tees (2,979 yards/117 slope/68.5 rating), White tees (2,756/112/66.9), Gold tees (2,351/105/65).
Directions: From Highway 53, take County Road I exit and travel west 12 miles to course on the left.
Website: siouxcreekgolf. com.
Phone: 715-924-3139.
CLEAR LAKE
Clear Lake Golf Club
Nine holes, public
Par: 36 (men’s), 37 (women’s).
About the course: Nine-hole par 37 course designed for both scratch golfers or beginners.
Notes: Men’s leagues on Wednesday's. All-day golf is $16 with a cart for 9 holes, $25 for 18. Youth rates (14-and-under free with adult).
Yardage: 5,080 yards.
Website: Search Clear Lake Golf Club Wisconsin on Facebook.
Phone: 715-263-2500.
COCHRANE
Walnut Grove Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: Scenic layout winds between two bluffs along the Mississippi River.
Notes: Tuesday's Golf and Meal Deal includes 18 holes and a cart and a burget basket at North End Pub and Grill for $27. Leagues include: Men’s Monday Night, Women’s Wednesday Night and Men’s Thursday Night.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,083 yards/116 slope/68.5 rating), white tees (5,584/110/66.2), gold tees (5,316/105/64.1), red tees (4,431/102/64.7).
Directions: Just off Highway 35 on east edge of Cochrane.
Website: walnutgrovegolf.com.
Phone: 1-888-253-9455.
COLFAX
Whitetail Golf Course
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: Rolling, open terrain and large greens on front nine. Back nine provides stark contrast to front with narrow, tree-lined fairways, hilly terrain.
Notes: Leagues on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Features two-person golf outings, toilet bowl golf outing and glowball. Monday morning senior special is nine holes for $9. Monday through Thursday 18 with cart 28, seniors 24.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,413 yards/118 slope/69.6 rating), white tees (6,018/125/69.7), gold tees (5,131 yards), red tees (4,749/111/68.1).
Directions: From 1-94, exit onto Highway 29 (Exit 52) and then take Highway 40. Go north approximately four miles to course on the right.
Website: whitetailgolf.com.
Phone: 715-962-3888.
CUMBERLAND
Cumberland Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: Home to 35 bunkers and 10 holes incorporating water, this course offers a different look than before. The playing area has increased after removal of nearly 500 trees to become more park-like. New clubhouse includes renovated kitchen and bar.
Notes: Call or check website for information on upcoming leagues, events and specials.
Directions: Located a few miles north of Cumberland off Highway 48 West.
Website: cumberlandgolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-822-4333.
DALLAS
Pine Crest Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 35 men, 36 women.
About the course: Set within a beautiful wooded area, this course offers a family-friendly area with manageable water hazards and new sand traps.
Notes: Golf all day Monday for $25 and Thursday for $30 with cart. Play nine holes for $22 including cart. Check website for information on leagues and memberships. Newly-opened kitchen offers pizza, homemade sandwiches.
Directions: Located north of Dallas on Highway U in Barron, only a couple minutes from downtown.
Website: pinecrestdallas.com.
Phone: 715-837-4653.
DANBURY
Sand Greens Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 34.
About the course: Opened in 1928, this year-round course offers two sets of tees for all skill levels. Formerly known as Yellow Lake Golf Course.
Yardage: 2,596 yards (men's tees), 2,382 yards (ladies' tees).
Directions: Located one mile west of Highway 35 between Danbury and Webster on Highway U.
Phone: 715-791-0052.
Voyager Village
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: This championship course rests among 5,200 acres of woods and wetlands, including hills, valleys, and well-maintained greens.
Notes: Seniors and military, active or retired, can pay twilight rates all day long on Wednesday. Leagues are run from Monday through Thursday.
Yardage: Tees range from 6,589 to 5,248 yards. Slope is 132, rating 72.9 from championship tees.
Directions: Off County Road H, turn left first on Long Lake Road and then again toward the clubhouse on Kilkare Road.
Website: voyagervillage.com.
Phone: 715-259-3910.
DURAND
Rolling Greens Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Featuring few sand traps and water hazards, this course makes for a fun, successful outing.
Established in the late 1920s, all of the course’s greens live up to its name.
Notes: College memberships are $225 while a regular single membership is $550. On Mondays from noon until close, all day Wednesdays and Fridays, play nine holes for $10 ($15 with cart), 18 holes for $16 ($25 cart) and 27 holes for $29.
Yardage: Blue tees (3,143 yards), white tees (2,988), red tees (2,416).
Directions: WI-85 W all the way to County Road P in Durand and take a left.
Website: rggolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-672-8139.
ELLSWORTH
Ellsworth Country Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Boasting two par-5s, this course will challenge golfers while still allowing for an all-around good experience.
Yardage: White tees (3,022 yards/34.8 rating/119 slope), red tees (2,527/34.4/113).
Notes: Single membership is $400; family memberships are $615 plus $50 per child. 18 holes with a cart for $25 on weekdays.
Directions: WI 85 W to US-10 W/WI-25 N in Durand, follow to N Maple St. in Ellsworth.
Website: ellsworthcountryclub.com.
Phone: 715-273-4438.
ETTRICK
Ettrick Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Opened in 1978, this nine-hole course offers over 3,000 yards of golf from the longest tees. The course’s layout was designed by Gordon Emerson and managed by Layne Anderson.
Notes: 10-round punch card for $115, 15-round card $165. 10-round punch card for cart is $125, 15-round in $175. For green tees, weekdays $13 for 9 and $20 for 18, weekends $13 for 9 and $22 for 18. Carts are $7 per person.
Yardage: Blue tees (3,187 yards), white tees (2,931), gold tees (2,660), red tees (2,408).
Directions: 1-94 E to Schansberg Road in Lincoln.
Then get onto US-53 in Preston, take E 3rd St. to Fairway Ave.
Website: ettrickgolf.com.
Phone: 608-525-6262.
FREDERIC
Frederic Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Started in 1956, this course boasts mature woodland and tough fairways. Club added a new restaurant last season.
Notes: $30 all you can golf on Wednesdays. $20 Mondays for 18 holes and a cart. Early bird and twilight play is available.
Food is available at Jack’s Pub on location. Check website for information on leagues and specials.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,453 yards/70.5 rating/127 slope), white tees (6,201/69.2/126), gold tees (5,275/65/109) and red tees (5,078/68.9/116).
Directions: Follow US-53 N to WI-48 W in Rice Lake. Take exit 143 and drive to WI35 N in Frederic.
Website: fredericgolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-327-8250.
GLENWOOD CITY
Glen Hills Golf Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Scenic and challenging nine-hole course. Greens are maintained for optimal golf enjoyment with a typical stimp reading of over 10.
Notes: On Wednesday, 18 holes with cart for $20 and nine holes with cart for $16.
Golf all day Friday for $23 with cart. First time member special for $79 (Valid M-F, cart rental required). Newly remodeled clubhouse includes 70-inch and two 55-inch TVs and seating for 20 at the bar.
Directions: Follow 1-94 to WI-128 N in Cady. From there, take exit 28 and continue onto Campground Lane in Springfield.
Website: glenhillsgolf.com.
Phone: 715-265-4718.
GRANTSBURG
Grantsburg Municipal Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 32.
About the course: This course was established in 1927, making it one of the first small village-owned courses in the Midwest. It only had six holes until the mid-1960s, when three more were added.
Notes: The course was renovated in April 2007 by a group of volunteers managing the course, replacing an irrigation system, modifying the cart path, as well as many other smaller alterations.
Directions: Take 1-26 W to Rice Lake and get off at exit 143 from US-53 N. Continue on WI-48 W, then WI-87 N to West St. George Ave. in Grantsburg.
Website: golfgrantsburg.com.
Phone: 715-463-2300.
HAMMOND
Hammond Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Functioning since 1970, a group of citizens formed a membership to fund the course’s operation. It offers 18 holes with a cart for $25 every day.
Notes: Check website for information on leagues, memberships and specials.
Directions: Follow 1-94 W to exit 16. Follow County Hwy T to Hammond.
Website: hammondgolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-796-2266.
Pheasant Hills Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Featuring 13 ponds, this course provides some attractive wetlands while utilizing 7,000 yards of green from its championship tees. Features famous “Calf Barn Bar,” and has available party facilities.
Yardage: Black tees (7,093/73.1 rating/126 slope), blue tees (6,546/71/122), white tees (6,205/69.1/121), gold tees “M” (6,000/68/117), gold tees “W” (6,000/73.4/126), red “W” (5,175/69/116).
Directions: Follow 1-94 to Co Hwy T in St. Croix County and take exit 16.
Website: pheasanthillsgolf.com.
Phone: 715-796-2500.
HAYWARD
Big Fish Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72 for men, 73 for women.
About the course: Designed by Pete Dye, this championship course gives golfers a little bit of everything, including dining and an event tent.
Notes: Twilight rates $9.50 for nine holes and $17 for 18 holes walking after 2 p.m. Tuesday's have senior rates for anyone over 62.
Directions: Follow Hwy 53 N to Minong, left on Hwy 77 W to Hayward, right on Hwy 63, left onto Hwy 27, left onto Cty Rd B, and it’s on the right.
Website: golfbigfish.com.
Phone: 715-934-4770.
Hayward Golf and Tennis Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: 10 doglegs, four water hazards, and 52 grass or sand bunkers make these 168 acres a fun play.
Notes: Spring special (through May 16) features nine holes for $18 and 18 holes for $26.99. Twilight rates available after 3 p.m. every day. Senior rates are available during summer months.
Directions: Take US-53 N to W Radio Hill Rd in Hayward. Take right onto US-63 N, left on Vermont Ave, right on 5th St., left on Main St., and it’s on the left.
Website: haywardgolf.com.
Phone: 715-634-2760.
Lakeview Golf & Pizza
Nine holes; public
Par: 27.
About the course: Located between Lovejoy and Big Round Lakes, Lakeview’s course is great for any beginners.
Notes: Wednesday night mixed, Friday morning ladies and Monday and Thursday men’s leagues. Twilight play after 5 p.m. for $9. All day golf for $18. Footgolf available.
Directions: Take US-53 N onto County Hwy B, then WI27 N to Sandy Beach Rd in Round Lake.
Website: lakeviewgolfandpizza.com.
Phone: 715-462-3787.
Spider Lake Golf Resort
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Opened in 1972, this course offers a friendly golfing experience for everyone, featuring 3,300 yards of green.
Notes: Twilight rates and Stay n Play packages available.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,600 yards), white tees (6,140), red tees (5,130).
Directions: Located 15 miles east of Hayward off of Hwy 77.
Website: spiderlakegolf resort.com.
Phone: 715-462-3200.
Telemark Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Spans 6,372 yards from the longest tees and features some incredible views.
Notes: Facilities include a driving range, practice green, practice hole, full service bar and deck overlooking hole Nos. 9 and 18.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,372 yards/71.1 rating/121 slope), white tees (6,083/69.9/118), gold tees (5,028/64.6/104), red tees (4,750/67.3/112).
Directions: Three miles east of Cable off Hwy M on Telemark Road. Twenty miles south of Ashland and 20 north of Hayward.
Website: telemarkgolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-798-3104.
HOLCOMBE
Entwood Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: The mature course offers rolling hills with trees, water hazards, and flowering shrubs along with a fully-stocked clubhouse. Features signature par-5 No. 5, spanning 360 yards with a dogleg right.
Notes: Senior day is all-day Monday with a cart for $18.
Friday is ladies day for $7 to walk nine holes, $15 with cart. Kids under 12 are free with an adult and ages 12-17 are half price.
Directions: Merge on WI29 towards Green Bay, take exit 79, merge onto WI-178 until it become WI-27 and then turn right onto 290th Ave.
Website: entwoodgolf.com.
Phone: 715-595-4035.
Twin Oaks Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 35.
About the course: Offering 4,400 yards of green grass, this course also includes a one-acre pond.
Notes: 10-round punch card for $120. Nine holes for $13, 18 holes for $20.
Directions: Take US-53 N to WI-29 E in Holcombe. Turn left at 270th Ave/W Lakeshore Dr.
Website: twinoaks holcombe.com.
Phone: 715-595-6013.
HUDSON
Troy Burne Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 71.
About the course: The front nine of the 225-acre course features mainly sprawling mounds, while the back is within a thick wooded area.
Notes: PGA golfers Steve Sticker and Tom Lehman played an inaugural match here in 1999, the year it opened. Sunday afternoon through Wednesday all day play for $75.
Yardage: Lehman tees (7,034 yards/74.3 rating/136 slope), players combo tees (6,774/72.9/135), championship tees (6,505/71.8/133), resort tees (5,837/68.3M/ 74.1L/126M/133L), front tees (4.932/65.2M/68.7L/117M/ 123L).
Directions: Using 1-94, take exit 2 for Carmichael Road and County Rd F.
Website: troyburne.com. Phone: 715-381-9800 or 877-888-8633.
White Eagle Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Features 350 acres and 7,200 yards from the back tees.
Notes: Nine holes, including cart and GPS, is $34 every day until 3 p.m in the spring. 18-hole spring special with card is $54 during the week and $64 during the weekend. Spring twilight special is $52 twilight special for 18 holes. Summer is $69 for weekdays, $79 for weekends, and $59 for summer twilight special.
Yardage: Black tees (7,178 yards/75.4/146), blue tees (6,711/72.8/145), white tees (6,240/70.7/134), gold tees (5,784/68.6M/70.7W/124M/ 120L), red tees (4,995/20.7/120)
Directions: Take 1-94 to Hudson and then exit 1. Continue on WI-35 N until White Eagle Trail in St. Joseph.
Website: whiteeaglegolf.com.
Phone: 715-549-4653.
LADYSMITH
Tee-A-Way Golf Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Established in 1921, mature trees line course that offers a river view from several holes.
Notes: Golf all day with a cart for $30 Monday through Thursday. $8 per person, $14 per person for 18.
Directions: Tee-Aw-ay is located on the northeast side of Ladysmith, just a few blocks north of Hwy 8.
Website: teeaway.net.
Phone: 715-532-3766.
LUCK
Luck Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 71.
About the course: Since opening in 1938, the forested course has brought color and open space to the Northwoods.
Notes: 18 holes with a cart for $20 on Tuesday. Added shorter green tees for beginner players.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,093 yards/70.9 rating/126 slope), white tees (5,819/68.6/126), gold tees (5,451/67.7M/73.0W/122M/130W), red tees (5,101/70.7/125).
Directions: Take US-53 N to WI-48 in Rice Lake. From there, take exit 143 to S Shore Drive in Luck.
Website: luckgolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-472-2939 or 877-472-2939.
MONDOVI
The Valley Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Located in the hilly terrain of Buffalo County in north Mondovi. What originally was just a nine-hole course with sand greens has been expanded into an 18-hole course that challenges golfers of all skill levels. 18 distinct holes challenge golfers with sand, trees and rolling hills.
Notes: Now has a full menu, including a supper club.
Yardage: Back tees (6,514 yards), middle tees (6,047), senior tees (5,380), front tees (5,380).
Directions: From 1-94, take Highway 37 south 15 miles, look for course on left.
Website: thevalleygc.com.
Phone: 715-926-4913.
NEILLSVILLE
Neillsville Country Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Course is one of the most unique in the area because of how greenskeeper Sam Harder maintains the course. While most courses now use a riding lawnmower, Harder believes that a better green can be achieved if mowed by hand. The course maintains that the greens are the best in a 50-mile radius.
Notes: Club has organized a volunteer program over the years to help improve the course. Children 12 and under golf free when accompanied by an adult.
Yardage: Back tees (3,070 yards), middle tees (3,055), senior tees (2,825), front tees (2,604).
Directions: Located off of Hwy 10 on the eastern edge of the city.
Website: neillsvillecc.com.
Phone: 715-743-3780.
NEW RICHMOND
New Richmond Golf Club
27 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Willow River cuts through Nos. 4, 5, and 7. Has just enough sand, water and mature trees to test your skill. The layout, slope will challenge golfers play, while the scenic rolling landscape, flowerbeds and well cut turf just adds to the course's beauty. Also offers a reversible, par 36 nine-hole links-style course, which opened in 1998.
Notes: Twilight rates begin after 2 p.m. Call for group rates.
Yardage: Back tees (6,726 yards/72.9 rating/134 slope), middle tees (6,344/71.3/126), front tees (5,296/66.1/116)
Directions: Located 2 miles west of New Richmond.
Website: nrgolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-246-6724.
OSCEOLA
Krooked Kreek Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: As the name of the course says, a crooked creek winds through the course, which challenges golfers while showing off the countryside wildlife and beauty of the area. With the front nine greens being larger in size and somewhat level, the back nine greens are smaller with more pitch and challenges to test the more experienced golfer. While the fairways are wide and provide rather nice landing areas, water and DNR wetlands can come into play on 11 holes with an out of bounds shot.
Notes: Not only does Krooked Kreek provide a well groomed 18-hole course, but it also provides plenty of space to practice on the driving range and chipping and putting greens with the help of the staff. Twilight rate: 18 holes, $19 walking/$27 riding weekends after 2 p.m.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,383 yards/71 rating/121 slope), white tees (6.175/69.6M/ 75.1W/120M/134W), red tees (4,859/68.1/113).
Directions: Located two miles east of Osceola on County Road M.
Website: krookedkreek.com.
Phone: 715-294-3673.
OSSEO
Osseo Golf Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 35.
About the course: The course, which was created in the 1920s, is a well-kept short but tricky nine-hole course.
Well-kept greens and water on multiple holes. Home to the Osseo-Fairchild golf teams. Run as a nonprofit by a board of directors.
Notes: Friday special is nine holes of golf and buffet for two for $30. All day golf is $25 everyday. Happy hour every Friday 4-7. Trivia at 7 p.m. on first Friday of every month.
Yardage: Back tees (3,038 yards/69.0 rating/121 slope), middle tees (2,927/68.0/117), front tees (2,601/69.2/113).
Directions: From 1-94, exit west onto Highway 10. Turn left onto Highway 53 and then turn left onto Park Avenue.
Website: osseogolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-597-3215.
OWEN
Meadowview Golf Club
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: Slightly rolling with creeks that come into play on three holes.
Notes: 10-round punch card is $120 (seniors get an extra round). $1 holes on Tuesdays and $16 for nine holes with cart, 18 holes with cart for $25. Friday night fish frys.
Yardage: White tees (3,134 yards), front tees (2,757).
Directions: From Highway 29, two miles north on Highway DD. Between exits 118 and 122.
Website: meadowview golfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-229-2355.
PRESCOTT
Clifton Highlands Golf Club
27 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Designed to be tricky and is known around the area for its meticulous conditions and unforgiving greens. This very challenging layout has been a favorite of golfers for over 30 years and sits up high overlooking the valley. Also features par-3 course.
Notes: Par-3 is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $5 for juniors all week. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Carts are $6 per rider. Twilight rates: 18 holes is $32 with a cart after 3 p.m. all days but Tuesday.
Weekday senior with cart $32. Instructions are available from PGA pro Ken Bramhall. Check website for information on specials and leagues.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,644 yards/72.2 rating/125 slope), white tees (6,211/69.8/124), gold tees (5,642/66.9/116), red tees (5,197/70.1/120).
Directions: Two miles north of Prescott on County Road F.
Website: cliftonhighlands.com.
Phone: 715-262-5141.
RADISSON
Riverside Golf & Recreation
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: This rather short nine-hole course built in 1985 is a well-hidden but well-kept course and features woods and hazards.
Yardage: Back tees (3,263 yards).
Notes: Friday night fish fry from 5 to 9 p.m. for $8 starting Memorial Day Weekend.
Directions: Just off of Highway 27/70 at 11701W. State Road approximately 25 miles southeast of Hayward.
Phone: 715-945-2220 or 715-279-0550.
Rice Lake
Lynndale’s Golf
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: With well-trimmed fairways and greens, Lynndale’s is a tricky and lengthy nine-hole course with a little something for all skill levels.
Notes: Senior discount (55+) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at nine holes for $13,18 holes for $19. Junior rate: $10. All day Monday with cart for $30.
Directions: Located just outside of Rice Lake at 2369 20 1/2 St.
Phone: 715-234-5966.
Turtleback Golf Club
18 holes, public
Par: 71.
About the course: Golf Digest has rated Turtleback as a four star golf club with well laid out greens and fairways that are well kept up but also challenge golfers of all types.
Notes: Hosts multiple large events over the summer, including men’s and women’s leagues, three major tournaments, and multiple club events. Check website for specials. Senior greens fees are $33 Monday through Thursday and after noon on Friday through Sunday.
Yardage: Black tees (6,646 yards/72.2 rating/136 slope), blue tees (6,385/71/132), white tees (6,002/69.2/125), gold tees M (5,592/67.6/118), gold tees W (5,592/72.5/126), red tees (5,250/70.5/120).
Directions: From Highway 53, exit west onto Highway O and go 1/4 mile to 19th Street. Turn right onto 19th Street and go 11/2 miles to stop sign. Turn left onto Allen Street and go 1/4 mile to course on the left.
Website: turtlebackgolf.com.
Phone: 888-300-9443.
RIVER FALLS
Clifton Hollow Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Nos. 5 and 18 cause the most harm to the golfers. The No. 5, a 171-yard par-3, features a wooded area between the tee box and the hole and the hazard behind the green. The No. 18 challenges with its length at 637 yards to the pin and offers a different tricky hole location day after day.
Notes: Check website for information on leagues and rates.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,520 yards/70.6 rating/127 slope), white tees (6,014/69.1/122), gold tees (5,424), red tees (5,074/69.2/118).
Directions: Nine miles south of Hudson on County Road F.
Website: cliftonhollow.com.
Phone: 715-425-9781.
Kilkarney Hills
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: Long fairways lined by maple trees; multiple long holes that feature uphill slopes and doglegs. No. 11, a 518-yard par-5, is the most notable hole. It features an uphill slope at the end which then leads into a green with woods around it.
Notes: Check website for specials and league information.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,509 yards/71.7 rating/122 slope), white tees (6,091/69.7/117), gold tees M (5,672/67.7/111), gold tees W (5,672/72.7/125), red tees (4,968/70.0/117).
Directions: From 1-94, take Highway 35 south five miles. Turn right onto Radio Road and look for course 1/2 mile on the left.
Phone: 715-425-8501.
River Falls Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Built in the 1920s, course is laid out in the heart of the St. Croix Valley and offers a beautiful wooded and rolling hills landscape.
Notes: Kids play free (14 and under) on Saturday and Sunday after 2 p.m. with a paid adult. 18 holes with cart for $29 plus tax on Mondays.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,596 yards/72 rating/126 slope), white tees (5,963/69.2/120), gold tees (5,237/67.3/112), red tees (5,142/69.9/118).
Directions: From Highway 35, turn left onto Division Street and go a quarter mile to course on the right. 2120 E. Division Street.
Website: riverfallsgolfclub.com.
Phone: 715-425-0032.
ROBERTS
Badlands Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Signature hole on front nine is No. 3, a par-4 that plays 336 yards off men’s tee to diamond shaped green surrounded by water.
Notes: Badlands offers both public group lessons and private lessons. Check website for specials and league information.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,280 yards), white tees (6,042), gold tees (5,604), red tees (4,835).
Directions: From 1-94 six miles east of Hudson, exit north onto Highway 65. Turn left on 80th Avenue and go one mile to course on top of hill on right.
Website: badlandsgolfcourse.net.
Phone: 715-749-4150.
ST. CROIX FALLS
St. Croix Valley Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: The course, which is located on 133 acres of land adjacent to Interstate Park in the St. Croix River Valley, is a challenging, scenic course with rolling hills.
Notes: Golfers can buy a 10-round pass for $135.
Yardage: Back tees (3,060 yards), middle tees (2,940), senior tees (2,802), front tees (2,337).
Directions: Located 1/2 mile east of St. Croix Falls on Highway 8.
Website: stcroixvalleygolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-483-3377.
SARONA
Butternut Hills Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 70.
About the course: The course, located along Long Lake features challenging greens and long rolling fairways. Course was redesigned in 2004.
Notes: Check website for specialty rates.
Yardage: Back tees (5,683 yards), middle tees (5,443), front tees (4,945).
Directions: Sits right next to Long Lake on the northern outskirts of Sarona.
Website: butternuthillsgolf.com.
Phone: 715-635-8563.
SIREN
Siren National Golf Course
19 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: The course features long, skinny grass fairways with pine and hardwood trees surrounding the area, and multiple large elevation changes. The 19th hole was recently brought back, making this Wisconsin's only 19-hole championship course.
Notes: Men's 9-hole league on Tuesday at 9 a.m., women's Wednesday at 2 p.m. Both are $15 will cart. Accepts PCC and Wisconsin Golf Classic cards.
Yardage: Black tees (6,737 yards), blue tees (6,403), white tees (5,975), gold tees (5,142), red tees (4,568).
Directions: From Eau Claire, take Highway 53 to Highway 70, which leads you to the course.
Website: sirennational.com.
Phone: 715-349-8000.
Somerset
Bristol Ridge Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: Offers a challenge for all skill levels with varying green sizes and speeds, and mixed multiple hazards throughout.
Notes: Golf pro Mitch Gorres is on hand during the season offering full swing and short game clinics as well as private lessons for men, women and juniors. Monday 18 holes w/ cart for $25, all day for $35. Foursomes play for $120 from Tuesday through Thursday.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,582 yards/72.1 rating/133 slope), white tees (6,366/71.2/130), red tees (5,132/69.9/123).
Directions: Take Highway 64 to County Road C and go north two miles.
Website: bristolridgegolfcourse.com.
Phone: 715-247-3673.
St. Croix National
18 holes, public
Par: 72.
About the course: St. Croix National, which has been given a four star rating from Golf Digest, is a stunning course in the St. Croix Valley with natural landscape that includes many trees and water hazards. 200 feet of elevation change; water comes into play on four holes. Ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin by Wisconsin Classic Golf Tour golfers. Four indoor golf simulators keep the course open year-round.
Notes: For rates, call or book online.
Yardage: Black tees (6,870 yards/74.1 rating/131 slope), blue tees (6,507/72.7/128), white tees M (6,059/71.7/121), red tees (5,208/713/125).
Directions: Take Highway 35/64 east from Somerset four miles to County Road V.
Website: scngolf.com.
Phone: 715-247-4200.
SPOONER
Spooner Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 71.
About the course: Fast, plush greens; Nos. 15 through 18 are the most demanding on the course. Golf Digest fourstar. One of the best 18-hole courses in Wisconsin.
Yardage: Black tees (6,458 yards/71.2 rating/125 slope), blue tees (6,051/69.4/122), white tees (5,704/67.9/118), red tees (4,967/68.8/118).
Directions: Located at W6120 Co. Highway H, Spooner Golf Club is just over an hour drive north from Eau Claire on US-53. From Highway 53, exit onto County Road H and go east one mile to course on left.
Website: spoonergolf.com.
Phone: 715-635-3580.
SPRING VALLEY
Spring Valley Golf Course
18 holes; public
Par: 72.
About the course: The front nine is extremely open with a large amount of slope and on windy days not much cover. The back nine has an abundance of pine trees and long, narrow curving fairways with tricky greens.
Notes: Check the website for information on memberships and specials.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,053 yards/70.1 rating/124 slope), white tees (5,714/69.6/123), yellow tees (5,485/67.5/118), red tees (4,765/68.5/117).
Directions: 10 minutes south of 1-94 on Highway 128 (Exit 28) from Eau Claire.
Website: playspringvalleygolf.com.
Phone: 715-778-5513.
STRUM
Viking Skyline Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 36.
About the course: This course is a rather simple ninehole links course but offers a variety of slopes and different green sizes to make it a tricky outing for any skilled golfer.
Notes: Mondays and Tuesdays are all-day golf for $28 with a cart.
Yardage: Blue tees (3,169 yards), white tees (3,040), gold tees (2,717), red tees (2,627).
Directions: Located at 282 E. Balsam St. in Strum, a 30minute drive south from Eau Claire down Highway 93.
Phone: 715-695-3306.
TREMPEALEAU
Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club
18 holes; public
Par: 71.
About the course: Trempealeau Mountain is a modern 18-hole links course with plenty of tricky slopes, along with sand traps and water to accompany the rather open course.
Notes: Call for spring rates and specials. Thursday Mountain League starts beginning of May. Leagues Monday through Thursday.
Yardage: Blue tees (6,490 yards/128 slope/71.7 rating), white tees (6,162/124/70.0), gold tees (5,849/123/68.3), red tees (5,354/125/71.3).
Directions: 11/2 miles north of Trempealeau on Highway 35
Website: golfthemountain.com.
Phone: 608-534-7417.
WHITEHALL
Whitehall Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 35.
About the course: Located on the southern banks of the Trempealeau River, golfers not only have the chance to take in the beauty and challenges of a hilly terrain, but also take on one of the most challenging first holes in the state of Wisconsin.
Notes: The course offers a Monday night league starting between 4-6 p.m. Sandwiches available from the kitchen.
Yardage: Front tees (3,101), back tees (2,679).
Directions: From Highway 53, turn west onto Blair Street and then right onto West Street.
Website: golfwhitehall.com.
Phone: 715-538-4800.
WEBSTER
Fox Run Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 35.
About the course: Course is rather short at 2,628 yards, but the fairways are narrow, making accuracy off the tee a must. The careful placement of bunkers and water hazards make this course a good test.
Also a par-3 course for beginners.
Yardage: Black tees (2,617 yards), blue tees (2,263), red tees (Par 27 course) (1,250).
Directions: Two miles north of Webster on Highway 35.
Website: foxrun.golf.
Phone: 715-866-7953.
WINTER
Barker Lake Golf Course
Nine holes; public
Par: 35.
About the course: Barker Lake is a 1920s Scottish-style course with elevated greens, and puts an emphasis on your second shot. Lake on one side and the Chequamegon National Forest on the other.
Yardage: Back tees (5,648 yards), front tees (4,650).
Directions: Located 24 minutes east of Hayward off Highway B, five minutes east of the Chippewa Flowage off Highway B, and seven minutes north of Winter off Highway W.
Phone: 715-266-4152.