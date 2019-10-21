CHIPPEWA FALLS — It’s early in the first half of McDonell/Regis’ September 26 game against Wautoma/Wild Rose and Saints coach Joe Cash feels the referee is picking on his squad.
Something has seemed off about this game right from kickoff. Cash said numerous biased calls were going against his team, calls he said he’s never seen in any other game before.
Then the whistle blew again and the referee raised his arm to call a foul on McDonell/Regis’ Zade Kidess for a push in the back.
The call crossed a line for the Saints.
Kidess has a congenital limb defect that affects both his arms. The growth plate in his upper right arm did not develop properly and while his left arm is a more normal length, he has trouble moving it.
And yet, this referee called Kidess for a push in the back.
So the mild-mannered, humble Kidess turned around and with his arms raised toward the ref, asked the puzzling question on everyone’s mind, “how?”
Pushing someone is maybe the one thing Kidess can’t do on the soccer field.
In his third year with the Saints, Kidess has become a key figure for McDonell/Regis soccer. He’s turned from a rotational player who rarely saw the field into a leader on the team, according to Cash.
“You can ask anyone on this team, they all respect him,” Cash said. “He sets the example day in and day out, he sets the example as a teammate. I’m a Marine officer by trait and our motto in the corps is ductus exemplo, leadership by example, and that’s the picture of Zade, he’s leadership by example.”
Kidess doesn’t let his abnormalities define him. He said he doesn’t see it as a disability or a handicap, and he won’t use it an excuse.
“I’ve learned to cope with it,” he said. “I don’t really see it as much of a disadvantage to me, especially in soccer where I don’t really have to use my hands much. Maybe it’s an advantage to me.”
Even when it comes to throw-ins, Kidess said doesn’t have a problem throwing the ball. Sure, it might not be as strong as some of his teammates who usually take the Saints’ throw-ins, but it’s nothing he can’t do.
Or take team training for example.
“We’ll play like an ultimate frisbee game with a basketball in the gym to work on coordination and we don’t even ask Zade if he can do it, we just put him out there and he does it,” Cash said. “That’s what he expects.”
That’s why his birth defects have never really come up within the soccer team. It’s something the team has “blinders to,” according to Cash. Instead, Kidess’ teammates see him as a leader both on and off the pitch.
“He is the guy on the team that anyone can turn to no matter what,” junior Noah Helms said. “If you’re having a bad day, he’s the guy to go to, you can always call him. He’s the first one here, the last one to leave, he sacrifices everything, he’s just the man on the team anyone can look to.”
On the field, Kidess is a marksman, according to Cash. He might not have the speed to break up field and find a hole in the defense to score, but when he gets the ball close to the net, it’s probably going in.
“He can place the ball with a consistency that is unrivaled,” Cash said.
That’s why Kidess was chosen to shoot in all three of the Saints’ penalty shootouts earlier this year at the Wautoma Invite.
“I let the boys decide who would take the shots and Zade was chosen as one of the kids to take the shots. He was the only kid who made all three of his shots,” Cash said. “He’s a sniper in front of the goal.”
He’s always just found a way to overcome whatever problem may present itself. Whether it’s beating opposing defenders, putting in his contact lenses, or any of the other numerous household chores he does regularly, Kidess just finds a way.
“It’s not as hard as you think. You kind of get used to it,” he said. “A lot of times I forget about it. It’s not something I think about much.”
That’s what has made him so special to Regis/McDonell soccer this season. There are no excuses from a boy who could make excuses. Instead, he shows the boys around him how to work hard and how to succeed with whatever God-given skills they have.
“He puts a smile on my face every day,” Cash said. “If I had 11 Zades on the field, I have no doubt that we would be a team full of results all season long. It may not be wins, but it would be results of positive team chemistry and everything you would want from a team.”