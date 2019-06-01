CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Legacy Community Center, which provided an emergency food closet and counseling services for those in need, has closed its doors in downtown Chippewa Falls.
However, organizers are meeting Monday night to look at how they can continue Agnes’ Table, which offers free meals six times a week, at an adjacent building.
“It is disappointing,” said LCC president Dave Gordon. “What we were doing was very helpful, but you can’t operate a facility like that without ongoing grants and donations.”
The Legacy Community Center opened its doors last June in a 2,500-square-foot building at 26 W. Grand Ave., and in July, they moved Agnes’ Table to 24 W. Grand Ave., from Trinity United Methodist Church, where the free meal program had been in operation since 2004. About 140,000 meals have been served since the program started.
The community meal program is named after Agnes Moore, who volunteered at a similar organization in Milwaukee for 17 years before moving to Chippewa Falls. Moore died in 2002.
The building at 24 W. Grand Ave. is the site of several restaurants in the past, such as Lindsey’s on Grand.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., where Gordon will lay out the options to the public on how to keep the free meal program running.
“The goal is to get the community together and talk about what we can do about it,” Gordon said. “About $120,000 a year is our goal.”
Gordon said he would prefer to not move Agnes’ Table back to the church. When it was at the church, they offered dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Since the program moved to 24 W. Grand Ave., they have added breakfast three times a week, and lunch once a week.
“It’s also open for social interaction during the day, even when meals aren’t being served,” Gordon said.
While Gordon is disappointed the other programs will end, he is optimistic he will be able to bring them back in the future.
“We aren’t giving up,” Gordon said. “We will look at how we can get those grants and services back.
The idea for the LCC had been in the works for several years. Originally, the plan was to construct a facility at the corner of N. Bridge Street and Birch Street. Gordon said his goal was to build a two-story, 20,000-square-foot center, costing perhaps $2 million. Annual operation costs would add another $100,000. However, that was considered too expensive, and they changed their focus to using the building on Grand Avenue, where a physical therapy business had been the last tenant.
Gordon was involved in the discussions of how to continue helping people in poverty after the sudden closure of Starting Points on Feb. 14, 2014. He said his non-profit group wants to house organizations that are filling the void after Starting Points ended. The LCC got its non-profit status in 2014.
To learn more, visit legacycommunitycenter.org