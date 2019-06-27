CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Legacy Community Center will reopen later this summer, under a new name, as a partnership with the Chippewa Falls School District.
The facility at 24 W. Grand Ave., which provided an emergency food closet and counseling services for those in need, will now be dubbed the Cardinal Transition Academy. Students with learning disabilities, ages 18 to 21, will go to the center to learn skills, rather than go to the high school, explained Christine McMasters, executive director of student services.
“Students working here will get on-the-job experience,” McMasters said.
LCC president Dave Gordon was enthusiastic about the partnership, which will allow the center to re-open the food closet and clothing closet in July or August. When students return in September, the center’s uses will expand further.
“This partnership will allow us to re-open our doors,” he said.
The school district will take over the monthly $2,200 lease, Gordon said.
The Legacy Community Center announced in May it was shutting its doors because of lack of funds.
“The problem with one-time donations is they run out,” Gordon said.
McMasters said the school district has been seeking a location for a skills lab for students with learning disabilities, and she said this building is a good fit, as little remodeling will be needed to make it ready for students.
“It is very ready for the Academy already,” she said. “It is very accessible. It has office space, it has classroom space.”
When the Academy opens this fall, it will start with a small group of perhaps six students, she said. Those numbers will grow over time.
“They’ll come here during the school day, and wouldn’t go to the high school,” she said. “This would be their home base of where they would be checking in and checking out.”
Pastor Paul Oppedahl, an LCC board member, said the arrangement is a “win-win” for the center and the district.
“I think it’s great we were able to find a partnership with the school district,” Oppedahl said.
Gordon said the center will buy food from Feed My People Food Bank for the food closet and get it re-opened soon.
“It’s the only food closet in the community open every day,” Gordon said.
The Legacy Community Center opened its doors in June 2018 in the 2,500-square-foot building.
Last July, the free meals program dubbed Agnes’ Table moved into the adjacent space at 24 W. Grand Ave.; the building had been the location of several restaurants in the past, such as Lindsey’s on Grand.
Agnes’ Table had been in the nearby Trinity United Methodist Church, since it was created in 2004. About 140,000 meals have been served since the program started.
The community meal program is named after Agnes Moore, who volunteered at a similar organization in Milwaukee for 17 years before moving to Chippewa Falls. Moore died in 2002.
Gordon said operating Agnes’ Table is expected to cost about $120,000 annually, and he continues to seek donations for the program.
Gordon said he would prefer to not move Agnes’ Table back to the church. When it was at the church, they offered dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Since the program moved to 24 W. Grand Ave., they have added breakfast three times a week, and lunch once a week.
The idea for the LCC had been in the works for several years. Originally, the plan was to construct a facility at the corner of North Bridge Street and Birch Street. Gordon said his goal was to build a two-story, 20,000-square-foot center, costing perhaps $2 million. Annual operation costs would add another $100,000. However, that was considered too expensive, and they changed their focus to using the building on Grand Avenue, where a physical therapy business had been the last tenant.
Gordon was involved in the discussions of how to continue helping people in poverty after the sudden closure of Starting Points on Feb. 14, 2014. He said his non-profit group wants to house organizations that are filling the void after Starting Points ended. The LCC got its non-profit status in 2014.
To learn more, visit legacycommunitycenter.org