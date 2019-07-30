CHIPPEWA FALLS – The stampede through the loser’s bracket came to an abrupt and disappointing end.
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 had its season closed by a 10-0 loss to Oshkosh Post 70, missing not only a state AAA championship but also a third straight trip to the national regional.
And there was no doubt about it. Oshkosh scored five runs before Pizza Hut came to bat, made it 8-0 in the second and coasted to the win behind the super slants of Charlie Stenson Tuesday evening on Gannon Family Field at Casper Park.
Oshkosh beat Appleton 4-3 later Tuesday for the championship. Both teams qualified for the regional.
“We got down early but we knew we could come back,” said Pizza Hut leftfielder Logan Rasmussen. “But we couldn’t hit him and struggled as a team.”
After a tournament-opening one-run loss, Pizza Hut outscored its next three opponent’s by a 32-2 score and seemed to carry momentum into the championship round.
But it wasn’t to be.
“We were down 5-0 before we swung a bat,” Pizza Hut Manager Mark Faanes said. “It put us in a deep hole and it was too much to climb out of.
“We had an up-and-down year, but we played pretty well here. I’m proud of those guys. Third place in the state is not that bad.”
Oshkosh Manager Brian Burgert said the early scoring took the pressure off his team.
“We got Eau Claire down and had our best pitcher going,” he said. “Faanes always has a great team. In fact, this is the first time we’ve beaten them.”
Stenson, a hard-throwing right-hander with a good curve, allowed harmless singles to Rasmussen in the third and Marcus Cline in the sixth and walked back-to-back batters with two out in the fourth. And that was it for Post 53 which got only one runner as far as second.
“We knew he was their No. 1 and would be tough,” Faanes said. “And we had plenty of arms left. But it just wasn’t our day all around.”
Mitch Voller started on the hill for Pizza Hut but had control problems, hitting three batters and walking two before leaving in favor of Austin Goetsch with one out in the second. Goetsch fared better working into the fifth. Jackson Falkner pitched the sixth.
Oshkosh got its eight runs in the first two innings on just four hits. A double by Hunter Wright and run scoring singles by Brendan Krumrei and Mitchell Bendickson were the key blows.
Post 70 got a run-scoring double by Dylan Krumrei in the fifth and an RBI single by Brendan Krumrei, who had three hits in all, in the sixth and that halted the game by the 10-run rule when Pizza Hut could not counter.
“I’ve been a part of the program since 17-under and we were good every year,” Rasmussen said. “It was a super special time.”
Pizza Hut, the 2017 state champion and last year’s runner-up, finished the season 22-16
“We’re disappointed that we’re not going to the regional,” Faanes said. “But that’s baseball for you. Tonight was not our night.”
OSHKOSH POST 70 10, EAU CLAIRE PIZZA HUT/POST 53 0
OSHKOSH (10)
AB-R-H-RBI: Eli Berndt, cf, 4-0-0-0, Alex Greg, ph, 1-0-0-0, Colton Clark, lf, 3-2-2-0, Hunter Wright, ss, 2-2-1-0, Dylan Krumrei, 1b, 2-2-1-1, Charlie Stenson, p, 3-2-1-1, Carter Maslowski, c, 3-1-0-1, Brendon Krumrei, 2b, 4-1-3-2, Jordan Steinbach, rf, 2-0-0-1, Ben Schneider, ph, 1-0-0-0, Mitchell Bendickson, 1b, 4-0-1-1. Totals 29-10-9-7.
PIZZA HUT (0)
Gabe O’Brien, rf, 3-0-0-0, Connor Stoik, 3b, 3-0-0-0, Marcus Cline, cf, 3-0-1-0, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 2-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 1-0-0-0, Carter Hesselman, ss, 1-0-0-0, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 2-0-1-0, Joe Feck, c, 2-0-0-0, Joel Zachow, 2b, 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-0-2-0.
Oshkosh 530 011 — 10 9 0
Pizza Hut 000 000 — 0 2 4
E – Zachow 2, Stoik Falkner. LOB — Pizza Hut 4, Oshkosh 8 – 2B – Wright, Clark, D. Krumrie.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pizza Hut
Mitch Voller, L 1 1/3 3 6 5 2 0
Austin Goetsch 3 2/3 5 3 1 2 2
Jackson Falkner 1 1 1 1 1 1
Oshkosh
Stenson, W 6 2 0 0 2 4
WP – Voller, Stenson. PB – Feck. Balk – Voller. HBP – Clark, D. Krumrei, Wright (by Voller). U – Dick Smith, Denny Whiteside, Larry Ausman, Paul Ausman. T – 1:47.