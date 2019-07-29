CHIPPEWA FALLS — Levi Schaller got his second chance against Appleton Monday night.
The veteran right-hander didn’t waste it.
Schaller was masterful on the mound in his second start against Post 38 at the state tournament, pitching a complete game while striking out 14 to lift Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 to a 12-1 win in six innings at Casper Park.
Schaller started the opening game of the Legion baseball AAA state tournament against Appleton on Friday, but exited after one inning due to back problems.
Those issues were nowhere to be found on Monday. Schaller mowed down the Appleton lineup — all but four of the outs he recorded were strikeouts — and earned the fourth state tournament win of his career.
“Coming into the game, I just was thinking I don’t want this to be my last game,” Schaller said. “I was focused on making each pitch to the best of my ability.”
With the victory, Eau Claire advanced to play Oshkosh at 5 p.m. today. Post 53 is looking for a berth to the national regional for a third straight season. Eau Claire was the state champion in 2017 and the runner-up in 2018. The final two teams alive at this year’s AAA state tournament advance to the Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls, South Dakota beginning on August 7.
A win over Oshkosh today would be enough to punch Eau Claire’s ticket to South Dakota, and would give Post 53 the chance to play Appleton for a state title later in the evening.
Appleton — which entered the matchup undefeated in tournament play — fielded a makeshift lineup in Monday night’s loss, resting a handful of starters for today’s state championship game.
That put Eau Claire in the driver’s seat from the opening pitch.
“That often happens at this point in the tournament,” Eau Claire manager Mark Faanes said. “That’s their prerogative, we were just focused on winning.”
From start to finish, Schaller was in complete control. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Levi throw the ball harder than he did tonight,” Faanes said. “He had his fastball popping. ... He just pitched a great game against a good team, just hammered the strike zone.”
Eau Claire catcher Marcus Cline can attest to that.
“(In the last few innings) his fastball was probably the most alive it was all night,” Cline said. “I’ve caught Levi before, and tonight was definitely one of his best outings.”
Post 53 scored seven runs in the sixth to pull away late and cement its place in the final day of action. Eau Claire drew three bases-loaded walks in the sixth before Gabe O’Brien drilled a three-RBI double to the gap in right-center to give Post 53 the chance to win via the mercy rule.
Post 53’s offense was consistent early, tacking on a run here and a run there. Jack Fentress gave Eau Claire a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second, and Carter Hesselman later scored on a steal of home made possible by Joel Zachow’s attempt to steal second. Appleton threw to second, leaving Hesselman just enough time to sneak home.
Cooper Kapanke added a sacrifice fly of his own in the third to extend Eau Claire’s lead to 3-0.
Appleton scored a run on a wild pitch in the third and could have added more, but Fentress made a perfect throw to home from right field to cut down a run and end the frame.
Hesselman and Fentress both knocked RBI singles to left in the fifth to push Eau Claire’s advantage to 5-1 before Post 53 blew it open in the sixth.
Eau Claire and Oshkosh have not played each other this season. Post 53 defeated Oshkosh 4-1 in the opening round of last year’s state tournament.
Post 53 is seeking to become the first team to lose its opening game at the state tournament and go on to win the title since Watertown in 2005.
“After Friday we’ve just been saying one game at a time, and we’ve just been finding ways to win the game,” Faanes said.
Today’s state championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Casper Park. Three teams still have a shot to hoist the trophy.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Cline said. “Just have to prepare for it and try to get two wins to go out as state champs.”
Eau Claire 12, Appleton 1
Eau Claire 021 027 — 12 10 0
Appleton 001 000 — 1 6 1
WP: Levi Schaller (6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K). LP: Patrick Jung (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Cooper Kapanke 2-2 (2B, RBI), Carter Hesselman 2-2 (RBI), Jack Fentress 1-2 (3 RBI), Gabe O’Brien 1-3 (2B, 3 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 22-14, Appleton 26-5.