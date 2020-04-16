For the time being, nothing has changed.
But in the climate of today’s sporting world, nobody is quite sure what the future holds. American Legion baseball in Wisconsin is not immune to that.
The Legion season is currently scheduled to continue as planned. But there’s no telling at the moment if that will change thanks to the rapidly-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
“Let’s just say I’m planning on (the season being played),” said Eau Claire Post 53 manager Mark Faanes, who also serves on the state’s Legion baseball board of directors. “We have a schedule, we have uniforms. We’ll be ready to go if we get the go-ahead. But my expectations for the next few months are just like everybody else’s: We don’t know for sure what’s going to happen.”
Legion baseball, contested by mostly high school age athletes, is held from June to August in Wisconsin. It serves as a competitive place to play after the high school season ends for many area players.
If spring high school sports are canceled, a Legion season could offer a chance for kids to get out on the diamond, even if only for a little while.
“I feel like we’d have more kids come out (if the high school season is canceled),” Chippewa Falls Post 77 head coach Drew Steinmetz said. “Especially with having been inside for so long, when we’ve had such a beautiful spring.”
High school spring sports have not been called off yet. The WIAA will evaluate its options during its Board of Control meeting next Tuesday. The fate of the 2020 spring season could be decided then.
Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 26 on Thursday. The Legion season would be set to begin after that date.
Even if high school sports are canceled and Legion goes on, players may need to weigh their options in times unlike any other that they’ve experienced.
“I’m honestly not sure what I’m thinking at this point,” said Eau Claire North senior Joe Feck, who played for Eau Claire Post 53 last summer. “With not being able to work right now, I might have to make a summer job a priority to pay for school next year. Without a spring season, it makes it tough to decide if you love the game that much.”
How the Legion season might be affected by Evers’ actions on Thursday isn’t immediately clear. But Faanes said Wednesday that there hadn’t yet been any formal discussions of a shortened season or other contingency plans. The department was waiting for the initial stay-at-home order to expire.
“As of now we’re under a quarantine order as an organization, waiting to see what happens,” Faanes said.
American Legion Baseball canceled its national tournaments for the summer in early April. That included the American Legion World Series and the national regional tournaments which produce the World Series qualifiers.
But state departments have more or less been left to make decisions about their seasons on their own. And safety will be of the utmost importance.
“Most states across the country are in a similar boat,” Faanes said. “As far as the national tournaments, those are really a whole different ball game. There’s a lot more logistics that go into that. ... It’s a bigger series of events besides just the baseball games, so I think in the case of national regionals and the World Series that they had to make a call earlier.”
Even if the state safely plays a season without being able to send teams on to national tournaments, Faanes would be satisfied that players at least had the chance to get on the diamond.
“At any other time, I’d be disappointed (that nationals weren’t happening), especially because we’ve gotten there a couple times recently,” he said. “But this year, if we can get a season in and get a state tournament in, I’d certainly be satisfied with that.”
Some teams in Wisconsin have already needed to adjust their operations more than others. Eau Claire’s tryouts are usually in early June and haven’t been affected yet. But Chippewa Falls usually hosts its tryouts in late April, which is no longer possible.
“I’m kind of in the dark a little bit. I think everyone is,” Steinmetz said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen.”
For the time being, teams and players can only wait and hold onto hope that their summer will be spent, at least in part, on the diamond.
“I’m hoping. I’m being optimistic about it and hoping that we get to play,” Steinmetz said.